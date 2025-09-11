iQIYI and Oscar-Winning Cinematographer Peter Pau Launch AI Storytelling Lab to Shape the Future of Film

BEIJING, Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On September 10, iQIYI, China’s leading online entertainment platform, announced a pioneering initiative with Academy Award-winning Cinematographer and Director Mr. Peter Pau to launch the “Peter Pau × iQIYI AI Theater” Storytelling Lab. This program — with the theme of “Your Vision, The Next Dimension” — aims to cultivate a new generation of professional creators skilled in AI-powered filmmaking, further strengthening iQIYI’s leadership in advancing future storytelling.

The program follows iQIYI’s global AI Short Film Creation Competition held in July with Google and ByteDance, extending its reach from global talent discovery to supporting professional-level film production.

“AI is reshaping every facet of content creation at iQIYI, redefining the very way stories are told,” said Mr. Xiaohui Wang, Chief Content Officer of iQIYI. “In collaboration with Peter, we are launching the AI Storytelling Lab to nurture top talents in AI-driven storytelling, inspire bold and original works, and empower outstanding creators with the best platforms and opportunities to stand out and shape the future of entertainment.”

The AI Storytelling Lab invites submissions to produce AI-driven films that are at least 15 minutes long, with proposals built around themes including “Journey to the West”, “Gender, Happiness, and Faith”, and “Truth”. Interested creators can register and submit proposals for film ideas and initial scripts on the official event website, https://ppai.iqiyi.com/, from September 10 through October 25.

Thirty teams will be selected for an intensive one-week residency, receiving direct mentorship from a team of expert instructors led by Peter. From there, 15 standout projects will advance to the official “Peter Pau × iQIYI AI Theater” production slate, with iQIYI providing support for production, distribution, promotion, and continued mentorship from Peter. Finalist works are scheduled to premiere in the first quarter of 2026 under the “Peter Pau × iQIYI AI Theater”, and participating creators will be eligible for a 30% share of net profits.

Peter Pau, the first Hong Kong cinematographer to receive an Oscar and winner of honors at the Hong Kong Film Awards and Golden Horse Awards, commented: “AIGC is unleashing a visual revolution, transforming how stories are told and breaking the traditional limits of filmmaking. With the launch of AI Storytelling Lab, we aim to create an open platform where creators worldwide can harness AI to push imagination beyond boundaries and redefine the future of entertainment.”

The program will adopt a rigorous evaluation system, with a review committee that includes Peter. Submissions will be judged not only on artistic and commercial merit but also on how seamlessly AI technologies are integrated into the creative process.

Through this initiative, iQIYI continues to redefine the boundaries of entertainment by combining world-class content expertise with cutting-edge AI innovation, setting a new benchmark for the global industry.

Contact: iQIYI Press, press@qiyi.com