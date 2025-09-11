Kuraray Establishes “Kuraray Asia Pacific Technical Center” in Singapore

-Launched as Base for Creating Customer Value in Rapidly Growing Asian Market-

TOKYO, Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Kuraray Co., Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo, announced on September 11 that its subsidiary in Singapore, Kuraray Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd., has established the “Kuraray Asia Pacific Technical Center” in Singapore Science Park as a technical support base for the Asian market.

Logo: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108832/202509084782/_prw_PI4fl_6Xp93mB0.png

Exterior of “The Galen,” the research and development facility where the Technical Center is located: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108832/202509084782/_prw_PI1fl_VcBld7d0.jpg

As a base of technical support for the Asian market, the Technical Center will focus on PVOH resin, EVAL (TM) EVOH resin, and activated carbon, for which demand is growing in the region. The Technical Center is equipped with facilities necessary for material evaluation and analysis as well as investigation of advanced technologies, enabling prompt and specialized solution proposals to satisfy local customer needs. It also serves as a platform for open innovation, generating new value through product demonstrations and collaborative development with customers.

Furthermore, by leveraging its location in Singapore Science Park, where advanced research and development facilities are concentrated, the Center aims to accelerate market development and secure global talent through collaboration with a wide range of people and companies.

At an opening ceremony held at the Technical Center on September 1, Lim Wey-Len, Executive Vice President at the Singapore Economic Development Board, said: “We welcome Kuraray and other like-minded companies to leverage Singapore’s innovation ecosystem, talent pool, and regional connectivity to scale impactful and sustainable solutions from here.” In addition, Tomoyuki Watanabe, Director and Managing Executive Officer, and President of the Vinyl Acetate Resin Company at Kuraray, shared his enthusiasm: “By offering a place for co-creation with our customers, we hope to drive the rapid market growth in the region.”

Opening ceremony: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108832/202509084782/_prw_PI2fl_mMb6wCh0.jpg

Tomoyuki Watanabe, Director and Managing Executive Officer: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108832/202509084782/_prw_PI3fl_7YOODx40.jpg

The Kuraray Group will leverage this Technical Center to address customer needs, explore new markets and applications, and strengthen both its business expansion and presence in the Asian market.

Overview of Kuraray Asia Pacific Technical Center

Center name: Kuraray Asia Pacific Technical Center

Location: 61 Science Park Road, #03/16-18 The Galen, 117525 Singapore

Center director: Masahiro Kitamura

Scope of activities: Creating customer value through technical services and market development activities

Established: September 1, 2025