MET Group Announces Leadership Change: Huibert Vigeveno Appointed as New Group Chief Executive Officer, Controlling Shareholder Benjamin Lakatos to Continue as Executive Chairman | MET Group and Keppel Finalise HOA for LNG Supply to Singapore

SINGAPORE, Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Swiss-based MET Group, 90% owned by its employees and with the remaining 10% held by Keppel Infrastructure, a wholly owned subsidiary of Keppel Corporation listed on the Singapore Exchange, announces the appointment of Huibert Vigeveno as the new Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), effective January 1, 2026. Controlling shareholder and current GCEO Benjamin Lakatos will continue to serve as Executive Chairman of the Board, remaining actively involved in guiding the company’s vision and growth.



Huibert Vigeveno and Benjamin Lakatos

MET Group’s tremendous growth over the past years enables the company to make a significant change in its leadership with the aim to further boost business performance, rapidly extend its customer base and accelerate expansion plans.

MET Group is delighted to announce that Huibert Vigeveno, a top-tier energy industry leader, joins the company as GCEO after a distinguished 30-year career with energy major Shell.

Huibert brings extensive experience in leading large, complex and global organisations. Most recently, serving as a member of Shell’s global Executive Committee and as the group’s Director of Downstream, Renewables and Energy Solutions, where he drove a customer value proposition across a range of businesses and geographies and led an organisation of over 30,000 people. Previously, he served as the Executive Chairman of Shell in China and successfully led the integration of Shell’s USD53 billion acquisition of the BG Group, subsequently becoming its transition CEO. Huibert also recently joined the Board of KBR, a global technology and engineering solutions company listed on the New York Stock Exchange, as a non-executive director.

Benjamin Lakatos, controlling shareholder and current Group Chief Executive Officer of MET Group, will assume the position of Executive Chairman of the Holding Board of Directors, maintaining his majority shareholding, and will focus on driving long-term vision and growth.

“Huibert’s exceptional leadership skills, strategic vision, and operational expertise will drive MET’s future aspirations to new heights,” said Benjamin Lakatos. “I am confident that his appointment will enhance MET’s global position while staying true to our roots as an independent, entrepreneurial company.”

MET Group has also finalised the Heads of Agreement with Keppel Ltd.’s Infrastructure Division, together with a licensed LNG importer, for the long-term LNG cargo deliveries of 0.5mtpa. This deepens the partnership between MET and Keppel, who has 10% shareholding in MET. To be supplied from MET’s solid European import portfolio of LNG, this partnership will enhance the security of supply in Singapore.

MET has been active in spot and mid-term deliveries in the Pacific basin, with this HOA being the first long-term contract for MET in the Pacific. The deal secures the coverage of the expected increase in Keppel’s gas demand over the next years, whilst fitting with MET Group’s strategy of expanding its global LNG footprint.

The agreement further strengthens the partnership and synergies between Keppel and MET, aiming to expand and capture gas value chain opportunities in Singapore – and exploring opportunities beyond Singapore, benefiting from the rise of energy and power demand in Asia. LNG is a key element in ensuring supply security of energy markets, and MET Group is committed to growing LNG deliveries. In recent years, MET has built one of the most geographically diverse LNG import structures in Europe, with long-term regasification capacity bookings in Germany, Croatia and Spain. The company has imported LNG cargoes to several countries across the Mediterranean (Greece, Italy, Croatia, Spain), Northwest Europe (UK, Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany) and the Nordic region (Finland).

In 2024, MET entered into a 10-year LNG agreement with Shell to purchase US LNG with the intent to continue growing its long-term LNG portfolio. Also, MET ordered its first LNG carrier, for delivery in 2027, after reaching a partnership agreement with Danish shipowner Celsius Group.

The LNG supply is conditional upon the signing of LNG Sales & Purchase Agreement and fulfilment of conditions precedent including regulatory approval.

MET Group

MET Group is an integrated European energy company, headquartered in Switzerland, with activities and assets in natural gas and power markets. MET is present in 20 countries through subsidiaries, 32 national gas markets, and 44 international trading hubs. The company’s 1,350 employees represent close to 60 nationalities. MET has extensive experience operating green (renewable) and flexible (conventional) energy assets, thus providing the widest possible support to energy transition. In 2024, MET Group’s consolidated sales revenue amounted to EUR 17.9 billion, with a total traded volume of natural gas amounting to 140 BCM and total traded electricity of 76 TWh.

Keppel

Keppel Ltd. (SGX:BN4) is a global asset manager and operator with strong expertise in sustainability-related solutions spanning the areas of infrastructure, real estate and connectivity. Headquartered in Singapore, Keppel operates in more than 20 countries worldwide, providing critical infrastructure and services for renewables, clean energy, decarbonisation, sustainable urban renewal and digital connectivity. Keppel creates value for investors and stakeholders through its quality investment platforms and diverse asset portfolios, including private funds and listed real estate and business trusts.

