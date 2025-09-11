Shandong Inspur Intelligent Building Technology Showcases AI-Driven Solutions at BEX Asia 2025

SINGAPORE, Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Shandong Inspur Intelligent Building Technology Co., Ltd. (“Inspur Intelligent Building”), a leading provider of smart building solutions, took center stage at BEX Asia 2025, unveiling its latest advancements in AI-powered smart building systems. Organized by leading global event management company Reed Exhibitions, the exhibition opened on September 3, 2025, at the Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre in Singapore.

As one of the largest specialized building and construction exhibitions in Southeast Asia, this year’s edition introduced an innovative “four-in-one” exhibition format, co-locating InnoBuild, MCE Asia, and Smart Cities & Building Asia. Centered around the core themes of “Productivity, Sustainability, Energy Efficiency, and Intelligence”, the integrated events brought together resources from across the construction ecosystem to build a professional platform for technology exchange, trend exploration and partnership development.

BEX Asia 2025 attracted over 3,000 global leaders, entrepreneurs, and policymakers across more than 150 exhibition booths. During the event, industry frontrunners expressed strong interest in fostering dialogue on innovation and accelerating the transition to a more sustainable and connected built environment. As a leader in smart building transformation, Inspur Intelligent Building showcased its latest breakthroughs and real-world applications in the integration of artificial intelligence and building technologies, offering scalable, future-ready solutions for developers, owners, and operators.



Exhibition booth at ASEAN AI Summit

At the exhibition, Inspur Intelligent Building showcased its integrated applications of AI across the building lifecycle:

Modular Building Systems: Combining efficient prefabrication, flexible assembly, and intelligent adaptation to deliver cost-effective residential and commercial spaces, reinforcing competitiveness in global markets and the company’s commitment to sustainable building practices;

AI-Enhanced Design Automation: Enabling human-machine collaboration to standardize and streamline construction design processes;

Intelligent Site Management Platform: Incorporating AI-powered image recognition, advanced query tools, building information modeling (BIM), and point-cloud imaging to enable real-time project monitoring and precision management of project resources;

Smart Living Solutions: Delivering a unified IoT platform for whole-home connectivity and intelligent automation, enhanced by large AI models to create personalized occupant experiences;

Sustainable Building Technologies: Offering a cloud-edge product suite including AI-driven energy optimization, energy and carbon management platforms, and AI edge workstations, designed to help clients reduce energy use and carbon footprint.



On-site consultation with a customer

Throughout the exhibition, visitors from Singapore, Europe, Southeast Asia and other global markets engaged with Inspur Intelligent Building’s technical team to explore its comprehensive portfolio for AI-assisted design, green building systems, energy and carbon management platforms, smart campus and industrial park systems, intelligent construction sites, and prefabricated steel structures. Live demonstrations and case studies illustrated the company’s engineering expertise and real-world applications, earning positive recognition from industry partners.

This first appearance at BEX Asia 2025 marked an important milestone in Inspur Intelligent Building’s international expansion and opened new growth opportunities in Southeast Asia. Looking ahead, the company plans to continue investing in R&D for AI-enabled smart building technologies, grow its solution ecosystem, and accelerate international growth—supporting the digital, intelligent, and sustainable transformation of the built environment worldwide.