SynbioTech’s TWK10 Approved to Boost Muscle Strength, The Probiotic Pioneer Marches Toward Southeast Asia Market

BANGKOK, Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — SynbioTech Inc., ranked among the world’s top 20 probiotic suppliers, is the leader in functional probiotics for muscle and joint health, sports, women’s wellness, and immune support. Its patented flagship probiotic, Lactiplantibacillus plantarum TWK10®, has earned multiple awards in Europe, the US and Japan, with clinical trials showing increased muscle mass and reduced body fat. In 2024, TWK10® was approved by the Thai government as an edible strain, making it a key focus in the Thai market. SynbioTech will showcase this and other flagship probiotics at Vitafoods Asia 2025 in Bangkok (September 17-19, Booth B27), highlighting multifunctional precision health benefits.

Yang, Chuan-Hsien, General Manager of SynbioTech Inc., highlights TWK10®’s prestigious accolades, including the 2025 Vitafoods Europe Innovation Awards top prize in ‘Sports Nutrition and Healthy Living’, US GRAS ( Generally Recognized As Safe ) certification, and the Gold Medal at the 2025 Tokyo Invention Expo. Sean mentioned, “By showcasing both our scientific leadership and application versatility at Vitafoods Asia in Bangkok, we look forward to co-creating the next wave of innovation in sports nutrition, healthy aging, and everyday vitality.”

According to Mordor Intelligence, the ASEAN Probiotic supplement market size is expected to reach USD198.05 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 11.43% (2025-2030). “Healthy aging awareness results in rapid growth in ASEAN Probiotic supplement. SynbioTech, supported by 25 years of comprehensive experiences, has been demonstrating its strong global footprint, integrated R&D, manufacturing, and contract manufacturing capabilities (CDMO；Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization). We will actively focus on expanding in Southeast Asia market, especially in Thailand,” GM Sean Yang emphasized.

In 2024, TWK10® was officially approved on Thailand’s edible microbial strain list, marking a critical milestone in SynbioTech’s ASEAN strategy and opening new opportunities with local partners. Validated by eight clinical trials, TWK10® has been proven to boost muscle strength, enhance endurance, and improve mobility in older adults.

SynbioTech is empowered to make precision-health products with advanced R&D centers, and high-standard manufacturing facilities. Importantly, the patented SYNTEK® fermentation technology and versatile product formats enable a one-stop CDMO platform offering strain development, clinical validation, custom formulation, and smart packaging solutions. This exclusive high-tech approach supports SynbioTech capturing growth in rapidly expanding international markets.

Looking ahead, SynbioTech, headquarters in Taiwan, commits to advance a broader portfolio of applications and bring probiotics and postbiotics into everyday wellness solutions.

(https://www.synbiotech.com/EN/）