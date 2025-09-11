Honors from the world’s leading consumer electronics trade show reinforce Tineco’s leadership in smart home innovation

SEATTLE, Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Tineco, a global leader in intelligent home appliances, is thrilled to announce its outstanding achievements earned following its participation at IFA 2025.



Tineco’s Latest Innovations Named Among the Best at IFA 2025

While debuting its next generation of smart cleaning innovations, Tineco was honored with accolades that celebrate the brand’s latest advancements in intelligent floor care and reinforce its prominent presence in the category. Wins include:

FLOOR ONE S9 Scientist

Global Product Technology Innovation Award – All-Scenario Cleaning Innovation (2025)

IFA Innovation Award – Honoree (2025)

FLOOR ONE Station S9 Artist

GADGETY Awards – Best of Showstoppers (IFA 2025)

Hunker Awards – Best of IFA (2025)

PURE ONE A90S

GADGETY Awards – Best of Showstoppers (IFA 2025)

At IFA 2025, Tineco showcased its standout offerings across the floor care and kitchen appliance categories, with flagship models including:

FLOOR ONE S9 Scientist – Raising the bar for technology integration in the industry, S9 Scientist offers pioneering features never-before seen in Tineco Floor Washers, including StreakFree capabilities, HydroBurst mode, and a new Pixel Light Display with dynamic color indicators that shift with mode changes and dirt level.

– Raising the bar for technology integration in the industry, S9 Scientist offers pioneering features never-before seen in Tineco Floor Washers, including StreakFree capabilities, HydroBurst mode, and a new Pixel Light Display with dynamic color indicators that shift with mode changes and dirt level. FLOOR ONE Station S9 Artist – The Station S9 Artist delivers the same trusted cleaning performance as Tineco’s top floor washers while redefining convenience through an integrated station, heated water replenishment, and steam-powered self-cleaning.

– The Station S9 Artist delivers the same trusted cleaning performance as Tineco’s top floor washers while redefining convenience through an integrated station, heated water replenishment, and steam-powered self-cleaning. PURE ONE A90S – Introducing an all-new 3DSense Master Brush, the PURE ONE A90S achieves next-level results with 270AW of powerful suction and intelligent cleaning precision.

The new, award-winning SKUs – FLOOR ONE S9 Scientist, FLOOR ONE Station S9 Artist, and PURE ONE A90S – will launch globally later this year, with availability across both U.S. and international markets.

To learn more about Tineco and its full portfolio of products, visit us.tineco.com and follow @tinecoglobal on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

About Tineco

Tineco (“tin-co”) was founded in 1998 with its first product launch as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has evolved into a global leader in intelligent appliances spanning floor care, kitchen, and personal care categories. With a growing user base of over 19.5 million households and availability in approximately 30 countries worldwide, Tineco remains committed to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technology and continuous innovation. For more information, visit us.tineco.com.