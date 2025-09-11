Trusted in 100+ Countries: YR Fitness Brings Independent Design to the Global Stage

FUYANG, China, Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — YR Fitness , one of China’s largest commercial gym equipment manufacturers, will showcase its latest innovations at the Dubai Muscle Show 2025, the Middle East’s leading fitness exhibition. The company will debut the C4 Revival Series, a new strength training line featuring advanced adjustability and modern design, as part of its push to expand partnerships across global markets.

With customers in more than 100 countries, YR Fitness views the Dubai exhibition as a key opportunity to connect with international distributors, highlight its commitment to independent design, and strengthen its position as a trusted supplier in the global fitness industry.

Showcasing Strength at Dubai Muscle Show 2025

YR Fitness is proud to announce that we will be exhibiting at the Dubai Muscle Show 2025, the premier fitness industry event in the Middle East. This show is a global stage where gym owners, trainers, and distributors gather to experience the latest innovations in fitness equipment. For us, it’s an opportunity to showcase our newest strength training solutions, connect with international partners, and continue building our reputation worldwide.

Looking ahead, YR Fitness is already preparing for an exciting schedule of global exhibitions in 2026, including HFA USA, FIBO, and the China Sport Show. Each event is a chance for us to demonstrate why YR Fitness is recognized as one of China’s top commercial gym equipment manufacturers, trusted by fitness professionals in over 100 countries for consistent quality.

Who We Are

Founded in 1997 with roots dating back to 1991, YR Fitness has nearly three decades of experience in designing and producing professional-grade gym equipment. From repairing national team machines in our early years to becoming a global supplier for the U.S. Army, the Chinese Olympic Team, and major fitness chains such as Lefit (China) and Power World Fitness Centres (Sri Lanka), our story is one of steady growth and innovation.

Headquartered in Anhui with factories in Fuyang, an R&D center in Beijing, and a sales hub in Shanghai, we combine manufacturing scale with design leadership. Today, YR Fitness is one of China’s largest and leading commercial gym equipment manufacturers, supplying products trusted by gyms, training centers, and institutions worldwide.

Innovation in Strength Equipment

At YR, we specialize in strength equipment and independent design. Unlike many manufacturers who simply copy existing models, we create equipment from scratch. Our philosophy is simple but powerful: “Design is how it works. Simple but Significant.”

Over the years, we have secured 200+ patents and developed multiple landmark series that changed the industry:

73 Tough Series (2008): The world’s first pin-loaded machines with converging and diverging movement paths, setting a new benchmark for natural biomechanics.

The world’s first pin-loaded machines with converging and diverging movement paths, setting a new benchmark for natural biomechanics. 61A Racing Series (2016): Compact, efficient, and incredibly durable—some units have been in commercial operation for more than 20 years.

Compact, efficient, and incredibly durable—some units have been in commercial operation for more than 20 years. C4 Revival Series (2025): Our latest innovation, combining modern aesthetics with unmatched adjustability, advanced features like rotating grips and isolation attachments, and an ever-expanding lineup.

This commitment is why YR Fitness is recognized as one of the best strength equipment suppliers in China, especially in plate-loaded and pin-loaded gym machines.

100% Original Design & Founder’s Vision

At the heart of YR Fitness is a commitment to 100% original design. Since our founding, we have never relied on imitation; instead, we build every piece of equipment from the ground up. Our philosophy—”Design is how it works. Simple, but Significant”—guides every product we create. From the world’s first pin-loaded machines with converging and diverging paths in the 73 Series, to the modern adjustability and aesthetics of the C4 Revival Series, YR has continually pushed the boundaries of functionality, ergonomics, and durability. This dedication has earned us more than 200 patents and recognition as one of the few Chinese fitness equipment manufacturers capable of competing with leading international brands.

Behind this philosophy is our founder and chief designer, George Yang. With roots dating back to 1991, when he first repaired equipment for national sports teams, George has always believed that fitness equipment should empower athletes through both performance and design. His leadership combines technical precision with artistic vision, supported by a design team trained at world-class institutions such as the Royal College of Art and Central Saint Martins. Together, they bring a unique blend of engineering, biomechanics, and creativity that defines every YR product. George’s lifelong mission—to create equipment that not only lasts but inspires—continues to shape YR Fitness as a pioneer in the global fitness industry.

For George, innovation is never optional—it is the foundation of lasting success. That’s why he pushes YR to keep reinventing, ensuring our products remain at the cutting edge of design and performance. As George often says: “We make products with heart. We make products with standard.”

OEM, ODM, and Customization

One of the key advantages of YR Fitness is our ability to help brands stand out through OEM and ODM solutions.

One of YR Fitness’s greatest strengths lies in our ability to bring brands to life through OEM services. When clients come to us with their own design concepts, logos, or specifications, our factory turns these visions into reality. Every detail—from the choice of steel tubing and upholstery to the final assembly and finish—is executed according to the client’s requirements while maintaining our strict commercial standards. This means gyms and distributors can launch their own equipment lines without building a factory from scratch, while still ensuring the machines meet international certifications and performance benchmarks. By offering OEM at scale, YR helps partners reduce costs, accelerate market entry, and maintain complete control over their branding.

For ODM (Original Design Manufacturing), YR offers a fast-start private-label route built on our existing equipment models—so you get high-quality machines that reflect your brand without starting from scratch. Choose the models you want and customize them end-to-end: add your logo (send a PSD or AI file and our consultant will recommend the right logo technology for each material/surface), customize your color using our color board (note: some color options are fixed—contact us for details), request functional personalization (e.g., adjust specific parts, create multi-grip handles, or add adjustability to fixed parts), and pick your packaging (we can meet the requirements for most common packaging styles or advise if you need suggestions). This ODM path delivers a branded, cohesive lineup—quick, practical, and consistent across your whole range.

Beyond OEM/ODM, YR offers extensive customization options:

Colors: Choose from a wide color board for both frames and upholstery to match your branding.

Choose from a wide color board for both frames and upholstery to match your branding. Logos: Add your logo anywhere on the equipment; just send us a PSD or AI file and our team will handle the rest.

Add your logo anywhere on the equipment; just send us a PSD or AI file and our team will handle the rest. Materials & Accessories: Select different materials, grips, and attachments to personalize your machines.

This level of flexibility ensures that whether you’re outfitting a boutique studio or a large-scale fitness chain, YR can tailor the equipment to your identity.

Quality That Defines Standards

YR Fitness is recognized as one of top fitness equipment supplier in China, delivering quality that competes directly with international premium brands. In an industry where some manufacturers cut corners, YR Fitness sets the bar for quality.

While many brands use 1.8–2.5 mm tubing, we insist on Q235 steel with a 3.0 mm wall thickness, which is 2–3 times stronger and compliant with ASTM F1250 standards. This thickness refers to the raw material itself—not the coated measurement that some suppliers use to mislead buyers.

Every detail of our machines is built for durability, safety, and aesthetics:

Lifetime warranty on main frames, far exceeding the typical 10-year industry standard.

on main frames, far exceeding the typical 10-year industry standard. German robotic laser cutting and welding for flawless construction.

for flawless construction. Hidden screw nuts for a smooth, safe, and modern finish.

for a smooth, safe, and modern finish. Industrial-grade sealed bearings , tested for over 30 years of performance with zero complaints.

, tested for over 30 years of performance with zero complaints. Steel cables tested at 300 kg for 24 hours nonstop—over 28,800 pulls without breaking.

tested at 300 kg for 24 hours nonstop—over 28,800 pulls without breaking. Electrostatic powder coating and stainless/aluminum parts proven to resist sweat corrosion.

and stainless/aluminum parts proven to resist sweat corrosion. High-density foam (57–67 kg/m³) and premium PVC upholstery: sweat-proof, crack-resistant, and built to last.

This attention to detail is why gym owners from Malaysia to the U.S. praise our equipment as “very high quality, solid and durable, reasonably priced, and extremely satisfying.”

Certified and Globally Compliant

YR Fitness is committed to meeting the highest international quality and safety benchmarks. Our equipment carries multiple globally recognized certifications, including CE, TÜV, and ISO (specifically ISO 20957 standards), ensuring each product—from multi-stations to treadmills—complies with rigorous safety and performance requirements.

We also maintain internationally recognized intellectual property protections, including patents and trademarks registered with bodies such as EUIPO, UK Trademark Office, USPTO (USA), and India IP Office—evidence of our leadership in original product design.

This portfolio of certifications and IP safeguards not only testifies to the safety and quality of YR equipment but also reinforces YR Fitness’s position as a leading Chinese manufacturer of commercial gym equipment, competing with global fitness brands.. When you partner with YR, you gain access to gym equipment you can trust—not only today, but for years to come.

Full Product Portfolio

YR offers a complete range of commercial fitness solutions. Our strength equipment is built to combine smooth biomechanics, long-lasting durability, and flexible customization—qualities that make it a strong alternative to international brands.

Strength Machines: Chest press, lat pulldown, 7333 Smith Machine and 7333A 3D Smith Machine, G2050 and G2049 Power Racks, and Pull Over machines like the G2039.

Chest press, lat pulldown, 7333 Smith Machine and 7333A 3D Smith Machine, G2050 and G2049 Power Racks, and Pull Over machines like the G2039. Multi-Stations: 4-station F2001, 6-station 6280A, 9-station F2003, 10-station gyms, and even 14-station F2004 for high-traffic training environments.

4-station F2001, 6-station 6280A, 9-station F2003, 10-station gyms, and even 14-station F2004 for high-traffic training environments. Free Weights: Barbells, dumbbells, kettlebells, and weight plates, all designed for commercial use with ergonomic grips and durable finishes.

Barbells, dumbbells, kettlebells, and weight plates, all designed for commercial use with ergonomic grips and durable finishes. Cardio: Treadmills, ellipticals, and bikes engineered for heavy-duty gym usage.

Treadmills, ellipticals, and bikes engineered for heavy-duty gym usage. Accessories: Battle ropes, resistance bands, yoga mats, and storage systems.

Whether you need a few machines or a complete gym package, YR provides the variety and flexibility to meet your needs. More importantly, YR Fitness is recognized as a one-stop commercial fitness equipment solutions provider. From strength machines to cardio equipment, from free weights to accessories, and even the extra details your gym may require, we deliver everything through our manufacturing capacity and a trusted network of partners. This ensures that every customer receives a complete, seamless solution tailored to their business model and training needs.

Competitive Pricing and Partnership

High quality doesn’t have to come at a high cost. As a leading commercial gym equipment manufacturer, YR Fitness delivers big-brand quality at about one-fifth the price of top international brands through our factory-direct model. By removing middlemen, we ensure transparent pricing and faster communication, allowing our customers to access premium equipment without unnecessary markups. To support businesses of every size, we accept trial orders without any minimum quantity, while larger orders can be efficiently managed with a minimum of one 20-foot container.

Beyond pricing, we are committed to building long-term relationships, offering flexible partnership models that include OEM, ODM, distribution, and agency cooperation. With exclusive territory agreements, bulk discounts, and dedicated support from our sales team, our partners gain not only better margins but also a trusted manufacturer standing behind them every step of the way. Choosing YR means choosing reliability, affordability, and a true partnership for growth.

Become a Distributor: Exclusive Benefits with YR

At YR Fitness, we don’t just manufacture equipment—we build partnerships. Becoming an authorized YR distributor opens the door to a range of exclusive benefits designed to help you succeed in your market. As our distributor, you enjoy special discounts on all orders, giving you a competitive edge while maximizing your margins.

We provide professional marketing support, including catalogs, images, videos, and social media assets, to help you promote effectively. In addition, we offer professional customer service and technical support—so your team can confidently and quickly solve technical problems in the after-sales process.

As our partner, you’ll have guaranteed spare parts support, with free parts provided during the warranty period, ensuring your clients never face downtime. We also enforce territorial protection, meaning YR will not assign another distributor or sell directly in your designated area, giving you full control over local inquiries and customers.

Most importantly, we see distributors as long-term partners. With YR, you gain not just premium equipment at factory-direct pricing but also a trusted ally committed to your growth and success in the fitness industry.

After-Sales and Warranty

YR’s commitment extends far beyond delivery. We are one of the few fitness equipment manufacturers in China to offer a lifetime warranty on main frames, setting a benchmark that surpasses the typical industry standard. For other components, we offer graded coverage—up to eight years on treadmill frames, five years on bars and plates, and specific terms for parts depending on their function and usage. Our 24-hour customer support ensures that clients around the world receive immediate assistance whenever they need it, while our continuous supply of spare parts guarantees that gyms can operate without downtime.

This comprehensive protection, paired with responsive service, makes YR the partner of choice for fitness facilities that demand long-term reliability under high-frequency, heavy-duty conditions.

Green Factory and Sustainability

YR Fitness is proud to be a Green Factory, aligning with global sustainability standards.

Our eco-friendly practices include:

Energy-saving design with optimized layout, insulation, and natural lighting.

Efficient production to reduce waste and conserve resources.

Use of sustainable materials, including recycled and ethically sourced options.

Lifecycle assessments to ensure products remain environmentally responsible from production to usage.

Layout Solutions and Quick Quote Tool

Opening a gym is more than buying equipment—it’s about designing a space that works. YR provides all commercial gyms with professional layout advice and detailed design drawings, where you simply send us your floor plan (CAD, PDF, or even hand-drawn) and our team delivers a full design within two business days. We optimize for safety, flow, and branding consistency, whether your gym is 80 m² or 1,200 m².

To make procurement even easier, our Quick Quote tool allows you to choose products not only by equipment series but also by the muscle groups you want to target. This gives gym owners complete flexibility: you can decide in advance how many machines you need for legs, shoulders, chest, or back, and then freely mix and match models across different series to build the perfect lineup. Once your selection is complete, simply submit your list and our consultants will provide tailored pricing, customization options, and logistics guidance to help you move forward with confidence.

Guidance for Gym Owners

YR doesn’t just sell equipment—we guide gym owners through the entire journey. Our blogs and resources cover everything from how to import gym equipment from China, to buying guides for strength machines, to step-by-step plans for opening gyms in cities, small towns, or even women-only facilities.

We provide checklists, templates, and practical advice on market research, financing, legal setup, layout planning, member retention, and more. For new entrepreneurs, YR is not only a supplier but a strategic partner.

Conclusion

From Dubai Muscle Show 2025 to fitness clubs across the globe, YR Fitness continues to shape the future of commercial gym equipment. YR Fitness is recognized as a leading Chinese fitness equipment manufacturer, with nearly 30 years of expertise, 200+ patents, and customers in more than 100 countries.

At our core, we specialize in strength equipment and independent design—a philosophy that drives us to innovate continuously. For gym owners, distributors, and fitness entrepreneurs worldwide, YR Fitness is not only a manufacturer of commercial fitness equipment but also a strategic partner, providing complete solutions including OEM/ODM, sustainability, and world-class after-sales support.

With YR, you’re not just buying equipment—you’re investing in a partner dedicated to your success.

