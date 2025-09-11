YAS Insuretech and TADA Embark on a New Frontier for Safe Ride-Hailing in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — In the latest leap toward transforming urban mobility, TADA, Asia’s pioneering zero-commission ride-hailing platform, today unveiled its Hong Kong debut in partnership with YAS Insurtech, the region’s leader in embedded micro-insurance. This collaboration marks a pivotal moment: from now on, every TADA ride in Hong Kong will automatically come with real-time, journey-specific insurance coverage—no opt-in needed.

This embedded micro-insurance is designed to activate the instant a journey begins and remain active until the rider reaches their destination—effortless, invisible protection for riders. For Sean Kim, Group COO of MVLLABS and CEO of TADA, the launch goes beyond convenience: “Safety and trust define the rider experience,” he noted. “By seamlessly integrating YAS’s protection engine, every rider in Hong Kong can ride with the confidence that protection is there throughout the journey.”

TADA’s expansion comes at a time when the Asia-Pacific ride-hailing market is booming. In 2024, the region’s ride-hailing services market was estimated at approximately USD 44.06 billion, with projections showing an 11 percent compound annual growth rate through 2031—a clear indication of sustained expansion and opportunity. Global numbers are equally compelling: the ride-hailing industry is expected to grow from around USD 181.7 billion in 2025 to USD 441.2 billion by 2032, at a 13.5 percent CAGR.

With this Hong Kong launch, TADA aims to extend that footprint and reintroduce its user-centric mobility model to one of the region’s most dynamic urban ecosystems.

What distinguishes the Hong Kong offering is the seamless integration of TADA’s zero-commission model with YAS’s cutting-edge insurance infrastructure. TADA’s model, which eliminates driver commission fees, redistributes value—enabling drivers to retain more earnings while riders benefit from Transparent, fair fares. Meanwhile, YAS brings a blockchain-based, AI-powered insurance engine capable of issuing and settling policies in real time. The synergy promises not only enhanced safety, but also efficiency and trust across the ecosystem.

“This is not just protection—it’s an experience revolution,” said Andy Ann, Co-Founder and CEO of YAS. “We’re embedding insurance at the moment it’s needed, making it invisible yet indispensable. In Hong Kong, where trust is earned through action, this isn’t just an upgrade—it’s a new standard.”

Hong Kong’s markets have long been a proving ground for innovation. With its dense population, reliance on digital services, and evolving consumer expectations, the city provides the perfect environment for testing next-gen mobility solutions. For riders, that means they don’t just get from A to B—they ride with assurance. For drivers, it means fairer earnings and the backing of enhanced protection. And for the industry, it signals a shift: ride-hailing is evolving from a mere convenience into a platform for trust, transparency, and ecosystem value creation.

As Hong Kong’s commuters begin using TADA this month, they won’t just be stepping into a vehicle—they’ll be stepping into a future where every ride brings safety, equity, and innovation along for the journey.

About TADA

TADA, which means “to ride” in Korean, is the world’s first zero-commission platform. Established in Singapore in 2018, TADA is a dynamic, community-driven company that prioritizes fairness, sustainability, and empowerment for both drivers and riders.

Part of the MVLLABS Pte. Ltd. group of companies, TADA is known for its relentless pursuit of innovation, customer satisfaction, and fairness for drivers. With a growing presence in Asia, including operations in Cambodia, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Thailand. TADA is redefining the future of transportation by creating a more equitable and collaborative environment where everyone thrives.

For more information, visit: https://tada.global/

About YAS

YAS is Asia’s leading embedded insurtech platform, delivering real-time, dynamic insurance products meticulously tailored to modern lifestyles—encompassing sports, travel, mobility, and cutting-edge digital experiences. Backed by a formidable roster of global investors and strategic partners, YAS is aggressively reshaping the future of protection with agile, data-driven offerings.

For more information, visit: https://yas.io/