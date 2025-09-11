YolTech Therapeutics Raises $45 Million in Series B Financing Led by AstraZeneca-CICC

SHANGHAI, Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — YolTech Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotech company pioneering in vivo genome editing therapies, today announced the closing of its approximately $45 million Series B financing led by the AstraZeneca-CICC healthcare investment fund. The proceeds will support the advancement of YolTech’s clinical programs and global strategic execution.

Dr. Yuxuan Wu, Founder and CEO of YolTech, “This financing marks an important milestone as we continue advancing our pipeline toward transformative therapies. We are committed to turning cutting-edge gene-editing science into real-world treatments for patients worldwide.”

About YolTech Therapeutics

Founded in 2021, YolTech Therapeutics is advancing next-generation in vivo gene-editing therapies designed for one-time treatment. The company has built a fully integrated platform encompassing proprietary CRISPR nucleases (YolCas), base editors (YolBE), and a cutting-edge lipid nanoparticle delivery system (Yol-LNPs), enabling precise, efficient, and tissue-specific gene editing across a broad range of therapeutic areas.

In 2024, YolTech’s lead program YOLT-201, a CRISPR-based therapy for transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR), became the first in vivo gene-editing therapy in China to enter Phase I/IIa clinical trial. Since then, the company has advanced four clinical-stage programs addressing ATTR, familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH), primary hyperoxaluria type 1 (PH1), and β-thalassemia/sickle cell disease (TDT/SCD).

YolTech operates a cGMP-compliant manufacturing facility supporting clinical supply through Phase III and early commercial scale-up, ensuring manufacturing consistency and scalability across programs.

With one of the most extensive in vivo gene-editing clinical pipeline globally, YolTech continues to lead in the field. Its base-editing therapy YOLT-101, developed for familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH), became the first in vivo base-editing program to receive IND clearance in both China and the United States.