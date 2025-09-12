22nd China-ASEAN Expo: AI in the Spotlight

NANNING, China, Sept. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A report from China Report ASEAN: The 22nd China-ASEAN Expo, will run from Sept 17 to 21. Blooming AI Hibiscus flowers at the Nanning International Convention and Exhibition Center and commencement of the “AI for All” Super League Competition in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region signal the impending opening of the 22nd China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO) in Nanning.

An important open platform for China-ASEAN cooperation, CAEXPO has tightly embraced the new era of AI. For the first time, the entire process of expo organization has been empowered by large language models (LLMs). A new dedicated AI pavilion has been introduced. A large number of leading Chinese and foreign AI enterprises are dispatching representatives to the exhibitions and forums. And Diverse AI-themed activities will take place. Everything will contribute to the “never-ending” exchange and cooperation platform between China and ASEAN.

Participation of Leading AI Enterprises

The upcoming CAEXPO will feature a Special AI Pavilion with an exhibition area of 10,000 square meters for the first time. Some well-known Chinese AI enterprises have actively sought space at the expo. More than 100 enterprises including leading AI companies, unicorns, and start-up teams have confirmed participation. Many cutting-edge technologies and unrivaled products will be exhibited. Organizers are expecting to welcome Huawei’s latest HarmonyOS foldable PC and ultra-luxury smart car, Alibaba Cloud’s world-leading Tongyi model, an AI Stack all-in-one computer and an AI full-stack cloud, Unitree’s latest four-legged robot and humanoid robot, iFlytek’s latest Spark LLM, a multilingual intelligent customer service terminal, multi-scenario application solutions, Lingban Technology’s world’s first AI & AR Rokid glasses and OST spatial computing platform with gesture-based interaction, DJI’s latest aerial photography drones, handheld imaging equipment, and DJI RS 4 camera stabilizers. Several products are making a global debut at the expo. For example, the world’s first explosion-proof humanoid robot “Tiankui-1,” the world’s first full-size general-purpose humanoid robot, fire training simulator and tunnel rescue LLM, and the country’s first collaborative welding robot.

The ASEAN Zone at the dedicated AI pavilion has been warmly welcomed by ASEAN members. The Brunei Innovation Lab, Indonesian Telematics Society, Malaysian Global Telecom Group, Myanmar Computer Industry Association, and Thai Mitr Phol Group will participate in the ASEAN High-Tech Products Exhibition Area (AI Section) to showcase smart agriculture technologies, remote communication equipment, and scientific and technological innovation projects from ASEAN countries. Meanwhile, Vietnam’s Ministry of Science and Technology has been organizing Vietnamese enterprises to exhibit high-tech projects at the Vietnamese Commodities Pavilion.

During the upcoming CAEXPO, special exhibitions will take place at the China-ASEAN AI Innovation Cooperation Center (South A Center), and more than 10 supporting activities will be held including the China (Nanning) – ASEAN AI Scenario Application and Networking Exchange Conference. Heads of delegations from ASEAN countries, presidents of business associations, and well-known enterprises will visit the South A Center to promote establishment of a new cooperation model of “R&D in Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangzhou, integration in Guangxi, and application in ASEAN.”

Intelligent Expo Organization

Alongside the dedicated AI pavilion, other exhibition areas have been upgraded and with a focus on “AI+.” For example, the Financial Services Exhibition Area will showcase the latest digital and intelligent achievements in enhancing financial service capabilities through technologies such as AI, big data, and block chain. The Green and Intelligent Transportation and Engineering Equipment Exhibition Area will feature intelligent driving vehicles, digital and intelligent technology systems and solutions, and new energy commercial vehicles. The Smart Energy and Power Exhibition Area will showcase specialized AI chips meant for the power industry, virtual power plant intelligent aggregation platforms, and unmanned intelligent equipment technologies for the new energy sector.

The achievements of “AI+” in Guangxi will be exhibited collectively. For example, Nanning City will display its “AI for All,” Guilin City will display its “AI+cultural tourism,” Beihai City will display its “AI+cyber celebrity economy” and “Tourism Professional Competence Cognition Platform,” and Wuzhou City will display its “AI +fashion industry (artificial gem).”

Diverse AI-Themed Activities

The CAEXPO will feature several AI-themed activities including the “Chinese AI Unicorn Global Expansion Night,” during which the “Top 100 Future Global AI Unicorns from China” will be released. An AI Industry Elites’ Dialogue Salon will be held for senior professionals and young scientists in the field of AI R&D and application to exchange views on the cutting-edge development trends of the industry. In the AI for All Week, exhibitions on the achievements and prospects of AI in promoting the intelligent upgrading of traditional industries and fostering the development of new quality productive forces will open. The China-ASEAN AI Innovation and Application Week will facilitate the establishment of a full industrial chain encompassing technology R&D, scenario application and ecosystem expansion, build a smart China-ASEAN culture and tourism cooperation platform, and promote cooperation in AI innovation.

Innovative Application of LLMs

CAEXPO is committed to creating a model for “AI+expo.” LLMs will play a significant role in multiple key scenarios at the expo including networking, communication, exhibition setup, and visits.

The core function of the LLMs is to draw “precise portraits” of exhibitors and purchasers. With analysis of both parties’ demands, product features, previous cooperation preferences, and predictions of new demands under the major trends of technology and industry, the LLMs can carry out smart networking, which is expected to significantly enhance the efficiency of networking on the spot.

An LLM that can translate multiple ASEAN languages will be deployed to help Chinese and ASEAN enterprises better bridge the information gap and overcome language barriers.

CAEXPO is also providing exhibitors with AIGC-powered booth design tools to simplify and streamline exhibition setup.