ANA Partners with Mombetsu City to Offer Special Fares for Singapore and Thailand to Boost Hokkaido Tourism

TOKYO, Sept. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — ANA Akindo Co., Ltd. and the city of Mombetsu, Hokkaido, announced a new partnership to boost inbound tourism and a campaign led by All Nippon Airways Co., Ltd. (ANA).

For a limited two-week period starting September 18, ANA will offer special promotional fares for travelers departing from Singapore and Thailand. Travelers booking a combined itinerary to both Tokyo and Mombetsu can enjoy more attractive fares to Mombetsu, compared to the cost of a standard flight to Tokyo alone.

Mombetsu, located in northern Hokkaido, has many undiscovered charms, including ice drift cruises, fresh seafood from the Sea of Okhotsk, opportunities to encounter seals, and vast nature.

With stopovers of 24 hours or more possible in Tokyo, this new offering allows travelers to connect the urban landscape of Tokyo with the serene charm of Mombetsu, located in northern Hokkaido. This provides an opportunity to make a trip to Japan more fruitful and diverse.

Special Fare Details

Applicable Period: September 18, 2025 – October 2, 2025

Target Markets: Singapore and Thailand

Fare Structure:

– Special international-domestic fare for flights from Singapore and Thailand to Monbetsu (via Tokyo).

– Booking a combined itinerary to both Tokyo and Monbetsu qualifies travelers for a discounted fare to Monbetsu, making it more affordable than the fare to Tokyo alone. Additionally, travelers have the option to include a stopover* in Tokyo.

Booking: For reservations and details, please visit the official ANA website

Singapore: https://www.ana.co.jp/en/sg/plan-book/promotions/mombetsu-promo/

Thailand (Thai): https://www.ana.co.jp/th/th/plan-book/promotions/mombetsu-promo/

Thailand (English): https://www.ana.co.jp/en/th/plan-book/promotions/mombetsu-promo/

Remarks:

*Stopover period: 24 hours or more

*Consumption tax and service fees may apply for stopovers.

About ANA group

Founded in 1952 with just two helicopters, All Nippon Airways (ANA) has grown to become the largest airline in Japan. ANA HOLDINGS Inc. (ANA HD) was established in 2013 as the largest airline group holding company in Japan, comprising 71 companies including ANA and Peach Aviation, the leading LCC in Japan.

For more information about ANA, please refer to the following link:

https://www.ana.co.jp/group/en/about-us/

All images: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/release/202509084775?p=images