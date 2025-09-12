Autonomous Driving, Steering Towards the Future

BEIJING, Sept. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A news report from en.qstheory.cn:

Sci-tech innovation is the core element for developing new quality productive forces. In China today, such productive forces are undergoing robust development, as evidenced by a constant stream of sci-tech innovation achievements.

The video explores Beijing High-Level Autonomous Driving Demonstration Zone, spotlighting the development and application of autonomous driving. Autonomous driving, integrating cutting-edge technologies such as automated control, artificial intelligence, and visual computing, is quietly reshaping mobility and transportation. Currently, Beijing High-Level Autonomous Driving Demonstration Zone spans 600 square kilometers across the city, with over 1,000 licensed vehicles operating within its bounds and their cumulative autonomous driving mileage exceeding 38 million kilometers. Across the nation, China has established 17 national-level intelligent connected vehicle testing zones, with cumulative road test mileage exceeding 120 million kilometers. Click the video to learn more.