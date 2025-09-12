CASEKOO celebrates the iPhone 17 Launch with its Fresh, Multi-Functional Orange Case

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Global creative powerhouse CASEKOO has today announced the launch of its highly anticipated case collection for the all-new iPhone 17, unveiling a signature, multi-functional case in a bold, fresh ORANGE colorway engineered to complement the advanced features of Apple’s latest flagship device.



The vibrant new case collection, designed for the cutting-edge iPhone 17 series, combines bold aesthetics with unparalleled utility for the modern user.

What Orange brings

To further highlight the innovation behind its latest collection, CASEKOO is showcasing its proprietary SHOCKPROOF technology, designed to deliver advanced protection without compromise. The cases are meticulously engineered with precision cutouts that provide seamless access to the iPhone 17’s enhanced camera system and new Action Button. Responsive, tactile buttons ensure smooth usability, while raised bezels protect both the screen and camera lenses when placed on flat surfaces. Offering military-grade drop protection, the collection safeguards the iPhone 17 against unexpected impacts—all while maintaining a slim profile and sleek, vibrant aesthetic.

Another standout feature is its multi-functional MAGIC STAND, which now rotates 360 degrees for perfect viewing angles in both portrait and landscape mode, making it ideal for streaming content, attending video calls, or following recipes hands-free.

What Orange means

“With every new iPhone, we see a surge in demand for personalization, but this year it’s different. Users aren’t just customizing; they’re optimizing,” said Ralph, Founder of CASEKOO. “They want accessories that actively enhance their experience. Our ‘ORANGE’ isn’t just a color; it’s a response to modern freedom. It’s a functional, mood-boosting tool designed to empower users to engage with their device on their own terms—liberating their hands to pursue their passions, fostering genuine connection through more dynamic conversations, or simply offering a vibrant, daily reminder of confidence and joy with every interaction.“

Key features of the Orange Case

360° Rotatable Kickstand: Provides versatile hands-free viewing both vertically and horizontally for movies, calls, and more.

ICover – Semi-Covered Design Camera Protection: Adds reinforced protection around the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max’s enlarged camera bump.

Perfect Fit: Precision cutouts for all ports, buttons, and the iPhone 17’s new camera array.

Drop Protection: Advanced U-SHOCK 3.0 airbags with reinforced tri-layer corners deliver pro-level drop protection.

Patented MagPrime: 2x stronger magnetism with near-zero power loss — faster, safer, and fully MagSafe compatible.

Premium Finish: The striking orange color is paired with a smudge-resistant coating that feels great in hand.

About CASEKOO:

CASEKOO is a global innovator in high-performance tech accessories, dedicated to engineering premium protection that doesn’t sacrifice style. Built with advanced materials and pioneering designs, CASEKOO’s products empower a seamless digital life by transforming essential devices into ultra-resilient, functionally rich, and aesthetically sleek companions. Renowned for its MAGIC STAND Technology, the CASEKOO Lab consistently delivers the utility and confidence modern users demand. For more information on CASEKOO and its full range of products, please visit casekoo.com.