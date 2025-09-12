“Celebrate!” Great Place To Work™ Greater China Celebrates the Best Workplaces™ in Taiwan 2025

TAIPEI, Sept. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On September 11th, Great Place To Work™ Greater China held the Best Workplaces™ in Taiwan 2025 Awards Ceremony at the W Hotel Taipei.

This event aims to set apart the awarded companies from others by promoting trustworthy organizations that close gaps in employees’ daily experiences. Numerous testimonials highlight that when practices are established For All, significant improvements are reflected in learning, innovation, collaboration, and overall excellence when it comes to results in workplace.

Recognizing the employees’ contributions not only highlights the diverse perspectives that drive innovation and creativity but also empowers all employees to thrive. This recognition boosts morale and promotes a culture of respect and support, leading to enhanced performance and success for the entire organization.

“Celebrating the big and small achievements in the workplace is essential for fostering proud, committed, and loyal environments that translate into higher engagement and well-being for everyone. Celebration generates camaraderie and spreads enthusiasm, which is highly infectious. We’re very proud of this amazing line-up of awarded companies that embody excellence in many ways”- Mr. Jose Bezanilla, CEO of Great Place To Work™, Greater China.

Keynote Speech- a highlight of the event.

Mr. RJ Steiner, Managing Director of BI Worldwide inspired the guests by sharing about the importance of Celebration in the workplace and the direct impact that celebration practices have throughout the company.

These are the Best Workplaces™ in Taiwan 2025

We celebrate you!

AbbVie Taiwan

ADATA

Allianz Taiwan Life

Cadence

Cisco

DHL

DSV x Schenker

General Mills Taiwan

Language Line Solutions

Logicalis Taiwan

Marriott International

Micron

NVIDIA

Suntory Global Spirits

Synopsys

TREK

Viatris

W. L. Gore & Associates

The Core Findings

This year, we award 18 organizations as the Best Workplaces™ in Taiwan 2025, with a spectacular average Trust Index score of 87.89% out of 13,038 collected responses.

The strongest statements collected were:

“We celebrate people who try new and better ways of doing things, regardless of the outcome”: 90.3%.

“Management shows appreciation for good work and extra effort”: 89.3%

“Management recognizes honest mistakes as part of doing business”: 90.7%

Great Place To Work™️ Greater China celebrates the vital role of every employee in the workplace, recognising their contributions and leadership in driving innovation and inclusivity For All, across all sectors.

About Great Place To Work™

Great Place to Work™ is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures that provides executive advisory and culture consulting services to businesses in more than 170 countries and regions, through proprietary assessment tools, benchmarks, and certification programs. In Greater China, we work with different media partners to publish our lists namely, the ‘Best Workplaces™ in Greater China‘ list, a special list of ‘Best Workplaces for Women™ in Greater China‘ list, the ‘Best Workplaces™ in Hong Kong‘ list and the ‘Best Workplaces™ in Taiwan’ list. In the US, we work with Fortune Magazine to publish the 100 Best Companies to Work For® list.

