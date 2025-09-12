Creature Comforts Veterinary Group opens Hong Kong Island’s first purpose-built Fear Free® 24-hour animal hospital

East Island 24-Hour Animal Hospital spans 11,000 sq ft across two floors, offering Fear Free® design, advanced medicine, and affordable premium care with extended consultation hours.



HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 12 September 2025 – Creature Comforts Veterinary Group, with over 23 years of history in Hong Kong, proudly introduces the East Island 24-Hour Animal Hospital in Shau Kei Wan. Spanning 11,000 square feet across two floors, it is Hong Kong Island’s first veterinary hospital purpose-built around Fear Free® principles.

East Island 24 Hours Animal Hospital

The facility offers a calming environment with dog-and-cat separation, soundproof feline wards, Rainbow Rooms for sensitive moments, and family lounges. Families can also access extended consultations until midnight, with seamless 24/7 emergency support.

Behind the design lies advanced medical capability: real-time ICU monitoring, a dedicated blood bank with guaranteed delivery, laser therapy, a three-times larger isolation ward and expanded diagnostics (ultrasound, echocardiography, endoscopy). A CT scanner and a mobility-friendly animal lift will be added later this year.

“High-quality veterinary medicine should not be limited to a select few. Premium care doesn’t need to come with premium pricing,” said Dr David, Medical Director.

“When animals are calm, they recover better. And when owners feel safe, they can focus on supporting their pets rather than panicking,” added Dr Kaylen, Vet Manager.

The hospital is also actively developing charity give-back projects, such as Adoption Day events with Paws United Charity, to support the community and promote pet adoption.

For Creature Comforts, which began in 2002 as Hong Kong’s first house-call vet service, expanded with the Veterinary TKO Center in 2021, and now cares for more than 40,000 pets across the city, the new hospital is both a milestone and a promise: Fear Free®, advanced, and accessible care for every family.

Media enquiries & access: Exclusive hospital tour and photo/video opportunities are available upon request.

Creature Comforts Veterinary Group

Creature Comforts has been serving Hong Kong pet families for over 23 years, beginning in 2002 as the city’s first house-call veterinary service and expanding with the Veterinary TKO Center in 2021. Today, the Group cares for more than 40,000 pets across the city. Its mission remains the same: to deliver Fear Free®, professional and compassionate veterinary care that is both high-quality and affordable.