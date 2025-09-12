EFGH Steps Onto the World Stage as Title Sponsor of Tour de France EFGH Singapore Criterium 2025

Singapore Finternet pioneer backs global cycling showcase, spotlighting trust, financial literacy, and inclusive growth across Asia and Africa

SINGAPORE, Sept. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Less than 18 months after its founding on 25 April 2024, Embed Financial Group Holdings (EFGH) has claimed the naming rights to one of the world’s most prestigious cycling events, becoming Title Sponsor of the Tour de France EFGH Singapore Criterium 2025.



Dennis Ng, Executive Chairman of Embed Financial Group Holdings, and Agnes Goh, Managing Director of Evoke EXP, pose with a signed Yellow Jersey from champion cyclists Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard. PHOTO: Evoke EXP

The event, to be held on 1-2 November 2025, will now carry the name Tour de France EFGH Singapore Criterium 2025. For a company just over a year old, this is more than marketing. It is a bold entrance onto the global stage.

From Singapore Start-Up to Global Spotlight

EFGH is not a typical fintech. It calls itself a Finternet company, building the financial internet of insurance, credit, payments, and remittances. Unlike app-driven fintechs, EFGH builds the infrastructure, the digital plumbing that enables systems to connect and scale.

In just over a year, the company extended its reach beyond Singapore to markets across Asia and Africa. Today it operates in Indonesia, Nigeria, South Africa, Ghana, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Botswana, and Zimbabwe, where it partners with local institutions to embed insurance, micro-credit, payments, and financial literacy programmes that help communities build security and opportunity.

EFGH’s entry into the Tour de France EFGH Singapore Criterium also reflects a larger global ambition. The company is building the financial infrastructure that connects Asia and Africa, two of the fastest-growing regions for digital finance.

According to McKinsey, Africa’s financial-services market alone could generate up to US$230 billion in revenues by 2025, underscoring the scale of opportunity for firms that can build trusted systems across borders.

As part of the Tour de France global brand, the Singapore Criterium brings the sport’s heritage into Asia, showcasing both elite racing and Singapore’s role as a global hub linking Asia, Africa, and international markets.

Why the Tour de France EFGH Singapore Criterium?

The Singapore Criterium has become a high-profile showcase:

More than 30,000 spectators in 2024, mostly free access at the Padang

61 broadcasters across 190 territories

74.5 million global reach and US$48 million media value

For EFGH, aligning with this platform is about more than visibility. It signals its values.

“The Tour de France EFGH Singapore Criterium is about riders pushing limits together. At EFGH, we are building the same thing in finance, an open road where everyone, from a shopkeeper in Jakarta to a remittance worker in Zimbabwe, can ride with trust and confidence,” said Dennis Ng, Executive Chairman of EFGH.

Agnes Goh, Managing Director of Evoke Exp, organiser of the Singapore Criterium, added: “Together with the Singapore Tourism Board, Amaury Sport Organisation, and EFGH, we are shaping a platform that blends world-class sport with community and business impact.”

Grassroots and Community Impact

Beyond the elite race, the Tour de France EFGH Singapore Criterium is about community. EFGH supports expanded formats such as À l’Attaque (team time trials, women’s and masters’ races, foldie sprints) and the Anywheel Community Cycle, which give everyday Singaporeans a chance to ride the same circuit as the pros.

This mirrors EFGH’s mission: to make finance global, professional, and accessible to communities.

About EFGH

EFGH is a Singapore-based Finternet company that is building the financial internet of protection, credit, and digital infrastructure across Asia and Africa to help underinsured and underprivileged communities build security and opportunity.