Fiji Airways Celebrates Historic Win as APEX World Class 2026 Airline

NADI, Fiji, Sept. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Fiji Airways , the national carrier of Fiji and a proud member of the oneworld® alliance, has achieved a historic milestone by winning the APEX World Class Airline for 2026 Award – the most prestigious recognition in global aviation that places the airline among the Top 10 Airlines in the World.

Fiji Airways also took home the award for APEX Innovation Award for Best Inflight Food/Beverage 2026. The airline recently launched a new Pacific Rim menu, alongside on-demand Business Class dining and refreshed Economy service.

Fiji Airways is the smallest airline by fleet size ever to earn this honour, and the only airline in Oceania to be recognised. The airlines’ journey to World Class was driven by its determination to have a place on the world stage, to differentiate itself, and to prove that a small airline from a small island nation can soar with the very best.

Andre Viljoen, Managing Director and CEO of Fiji Airways, said “this recognition is a proud and historic moment for the airline and for Fiji.”

The APEX World Class Award is judged through a rigorous process that combines independent audits with global passenger feedback, measuring excellence across safety, sustainability, well-being, service, and customer experience.

“In 2016, we were ranked outside the world’s Top 100 airlines. Today, through sheer grit, relentless innovation, and the unbreakable spirit of our people, we have risen to be named one of the Top 10 Airlines in the World. This recognition is not just an award, it’s about showing every Fijian, and every member of our team, that we can achieve the impossible. We are the David in a world of Goliaths – and we are winning,” said Viljoen.

Achieving this recognition required one of the most extensive transformation efforts in the airline’s history. It meant a complete overhaul of the inflight experience, procuring brand new galley and service equipment, building new supply chains for freshly sourced produce, working with local Fijian businesses and manufacturers, both small and large, and introducing an entirely new suite of premium products onboard.

Months were spent developing the Pacific Rim-inspired cuisine and redesigning every part of the service flow, while hundreds of cabin crew underwent up to two weeks of intensive training. Sixteen of the best cabin crew were selected to become World Class Trainers, completing a 10-week program before leading the training across the airline.

“It was a massive undertaking that required months of preparation, dedication, and teamwork before the very first World Class flight took off”, said Viljoen.

“To excel, we cannot afford to be ordinary. We need to stand out, to be unmistakably remarkable, and to create an experience so extraordinary that travellers choose Fiji Airways not just for where we fly, but for how we make them feel,” added Viljoen. “That is why we embarked on the World Class journey. It required us to lift every part of our airline to a standard that only the world’s best achieve. It gives us a powerful point of difference that no amount of advertising and marketing can buy.“

“As we look ahead, Fiji Airways remains focused on constant innovation and raising the bar even higher,” said Viljoen.

This recognition cements Fiji Airways’ place among the world’s top 10 leaders in hospitality and excellence and shines a global spotlight on Fiji as a premier travel destination.

