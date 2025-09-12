F&L Asia Ltd. Launches Call for Papers for F+L Week 2026 at Asian Lubricant Exhibition in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Sept. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — F&L Asia Ltd. yesterday announced the official launch of the Call for Papers for F+L Week 2026, the premier fuels and lubricants industry event in the Asia-Pacific region. The announcement was made at the conclusion of the Asian Lubricant Exhibition 2025, a three-day exhibition at the Suntec Singapore Exhibition & Convention Centre in Singapore.

Now entering its 31st year, F+L Week began in 1995 as the Annual Fuels & Lubes Asia Conference and has since grown into the region’s leading platform for industry dialogue. The 2026 edition will take place in Bangkok, Thailand, from March 26–27, 2026, under the conference theme: “Navigating Uncertainties, Strengthening Resilience in Fuels & Lubricants.”

Against a backdrop of geopolitical and economic volatility, supply chain instability, the low-carbon transition, and evolving regulatory and sustainability pressures, the conference will explore strategies and innovations to anchor the fuels and lubricants industry in an unpredictable world.

Topics of interest include:

Emerging technologies

Resilience frameworks

Leadership in technical innovation

All abstract submissions will be reviewed by F+L Week’s Advisory Board of industry experts. Selected papers will be presented to an elite audience of more than 200 senior decision-makers from more than 20 countries and featured across F+L Daily and F+L Magazine, extending their reach to a global audience.

The deadline for submissions is September 30, 2025.

For more information and to submit your abstract, please visit: https://fuelsandlubes.com/fl-exhibition/fl-week-2026/