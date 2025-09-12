Fosun International Achieves AA- in HSI ESG Rating for Third Consecutive Year, Marks Sixth Year as Constituent of Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index

HONG KONG, Sept. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On 9 September 2025, Fosun International Limited (HKEX stock code: 00656, hereinafter referred to as “Fosun International” or the “Company”) was informed that in the 2025 Sustainability Ratings of listed companies released by Hang Seng Indexes Company, Fosun International received an AA- rating for the third consecutive year. With its lean management and outstanding performance in sustainability, the Company has also been selected as a constituent stock of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index for the sixth consecutive year. This achievement highlights the market’s strong recognition of Fosun International’s commitment and excellence in ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) practices.

The Sustainability Ratings covered a broad range of companies, including approximately 500 Hong Kong-listed constituents of the Hang Seng Composite Index and over 1,300 A-share constituents of the Hang Seng China A (Investable) Index. These listed companies were assessed across seven core indicators, including Corporate Governance, Environment, and Fair Operating Practices, to identify those demonstrating outstanding performance in sustainability.

In 2025, Fosun International excelled in four areas—Corporate Governance, Environment, Consumer Issues, and Community Involvement and Development—placing in the top 10% among 528 Hong Kong-listed companies assessed.

In recent years, Fosun International has continuously strengthened its ESG management system and achieved significant milestones in global ESG ratings. As of now, Fosun International maintains an MSCI ESG rating of AA, ranks in the top 5% among global peers in the latest S&P Global’s Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), is included in S&P Global’s Sustainability Yearbook 2025, ranks among the top 1% in S&P Global’s Sustainability Yearbook 2025 (China Edition), consistently outperforms in FTSE Russell ESG score, and remains a constituent stock of the FTSE4Good Index Series.

As a responsible global citizen, Fosun International has established a sound ESG governance structure and management system, integrating sustainable development concepts into lean management. The Company has demonstrated outstanding performance in areas such as technology innovation, philanthropy, and employee rights and interests, continuously driving sustainable development and enhancing shareholder value. Fosun International has also actively responded to China’s “dual carbon” goals by promoting carbon neutrality and energy conservation, and has released Climate Information Disclosures Reports for three consecutive years, demonstrating its commitment to global climate action.

Since its establishment, Fosun has remained committed to its original aspirations of “Self-improvement, Teamwork, Performance, and Contribution to Society”. Looking ahead, while focusing on business operations, Fosun will continue to strengthen sustainable development management, actively fulfill corporate social responsibility, improve ESG performance, and leverage the resources and advantages of its global industrial ecosystem to contribute to a better world.