Hainan Free Trade Port Tourism Promotion: Embracing Warm Sunshine

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 12 September 2025 – As September ushers in seasonal changes across many regions worldwide, Hainan Free Trade Port has kicked off a series of tourism promotion activities in Hong Kong, south China. These events include a themed conference, a tourism photo exhibition, an intangible cultural heritage exhibition, and a Li brocade fashion show, all designed to highlight the unique allure of the tropical island province to Hong Kong citizens and global tourists.

The 5-day activities started on Sept. 7, hosted by the Hainan Department of Tourism, Culture, Radio, TV, and Sports, and other authorities. During the “All the Sun, All the Fun” Hainan Free Trade Port Tourism Promotion Conference, nearly 100 guests from various organizations, including the Asian Tourism Exchange Center, Hong Kong Tourism Commission, Hong Kong Tourism Board, Hong Kong Federation of Hainan Community Organizations, City University of Hong Kong, and several travel operators, were invited to experience the island’s charm during this season of pleasant weather.

Tommy Tan, chairman of the Travel Industry Council of Hong Kong, stated that Hainan boasts abundant tourism resources, while Hong Kong is a world-class international financial center and a hub for cultural and artistic exchange. The two places can enjoy complementary and synergistic effects. The integration of Hainan’s resources and Hong Kong’s platforms is a solid foundation for successful cooperation.

The tourism photo exhibition has become a major highlight of the promotional activities. Featuring over 80 stunning photographs, it showcases the most beautiful moments of Hainan’s ten major tourism products (e.g., ocean, health, and aerospace). Hong Kong citizen Huang Wenhua said, “I haven’t been to Hainan yet, but after seeing these pictures, I suddenly feel a strong urge to visit!”

The event also featured Hainan’s intangible cultural heritage, ethnic costumes, cultural performances, and local specialties, all of which captivated visitors. In particular, the Li brocade clothing, with a history spanning 3,000 years, stood out prominently against the stylish backdrop of Hong Kong’s fashion scene.

Tang Qiuchen, an executive of Hainan Li Brocade Culture Communication Co., Ltd., expressed, “The Li people record their culture through the patterns on their brocade. The beauty of Hainan is not only reflected in the blue sky and clear sea but also in these cultural items.”

During the event, the Hainan Department of Tourism, Culture, Radio, TV, and Sports awarded “Tourism International Promotion Ambassador” certificates to six Hong Kong social media influencers. One of the recipients, Lin Lijun, said that Hainan is a place worth exploring. She looks forward to using her camera to share the experience of the gentle sea breeze, warm sunshine, and the relaxed pace of life with her followers.

