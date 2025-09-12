SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Hollyland today unveiled its next-generation wireless intercom system, delivering unprecedented scale and flexibility for professional productions. The new Series bundle, comprising Geo Central Station, Solidcom ANT01, Solidcom BPK01, and Solidcom H1, sets new benchmarks for large-venue communication across broadcast, live events, and industrial applications.



Hollyland Launches New Large-Scale Wireless Intercom System for Broadcast, Events, and Industrial Use

At the center of this system is the Geo Central Station, a flexible hub that supports up to 80 wireless beltpacks when used with antenna, all without any licensing fees. Leveraging roaming cascade technology, the system extends wireless coverage to over 4 million square meters, equivalent to approximately 560 soccer fields. Equipped with native Dante integration and 4×4 network ports, Geo Central Station eliminates the need for additional audio interfaces, significantly reducing rack space and installation complexity while maintaining reliable, independent audio channels for every group.

The Solidcom H1 offers flexible deployment options, functioning as either a standalone system or integrated with the Geo Central Station. It supports up to 30 beltpacks in standalone mode, which can be expanded to 80 beltpacks when linked with the Geo Central Station. Built for productions of any scale, it ensures uninterrupted connectivity and dynamic deployment across diverse shooting or operational environments.

Dave Liu, CTO of Hollyland’s R&D Management Center, stated that the system was built to address the evolving needs of large, distributed production teams. “The modular topology allows scalable user capacity based on project needs. Beltpacks can seamlessly roam across remote radio units (RRUs) and central stations, offering location-independent deployment in challenging environments. With built-in cloud call capabilities, the system extends beyond physical venues—enabling real-time communication across wide-area networks.”

Compared to consumer-grade communication solutions, Hollyland’s new system lineup offers several industry-leading advantages. The 30–80 beltpack expansion capability supports everything from small sets to major live productions, all on the robust 1.9GHz frequency band. A single Solidcom ANT01 unit provides a 500-meter radius of coverage in open-field conditions. When cascaded, the system creates a seamless large-scale wireless network spanning an extensive area.

To meet the demands of multi-team coordination, smart group management also enables operators to save, assign, and switch between up to 100 preset communication groups, ideal for multi-team collaboration in fast-paced environments. Even in smaller setups, the system supports up to 12 independent groups per cluster of ANT01 units.

In addition, the Solidcom BPK01 beltpack is built for mobility, weighing less than 305 grams including battery, and offers up to 15 hours of operation. Integrated Bluetooth support allows users to pair wireless earbuds or headsets for a fully cable-free experience. Its four programmable buttons can be customized for advanced control, including multi-channel talkback, call alerts, and combination actions—all within a simplified user interface.

Adding to its adaptability, cloud access is fully integrated. Two Geo Central Stations linked across sites can manage up to 80 beltpacks, while three Solidcom ANT01 units linked in the cloud can handle up to 30—allowing flexible participation from off-site coordinators, remote directors, or technical leads. Moreover, the system enables real-time remote diagnostics and support. Authorized users can access system settings and configuration interfaces via a secure web browser, providing technical assistance and maintenance without the need for on-site intervention.

“With this new series, our goal is to deliver a truly scalable, flexible, and borderless wireless communication platform to users around the world,” added Dave Liu.

For more product details, please visit: https://www.hollyland.com/product/solidcom-h1