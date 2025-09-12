Invitation to showcase of tidal energy kite ‘Dragon 4’ at Minesto workshop in Gothenburg, 8 October 2025

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Minesto invites investors and the public with an interest in technology, energy systems and climate innovations to a unique opportunity to experience firsthand the tidal energy kite Dragon 4 ‘Íðunn’ as she is brought home for a break from production duty at the company’s demonstration site in the North Atlantic where it produces electricity to the Faroe Islands grid. The event will take place at Minesto workshop in Gothenburg, on 8 October 2025, 17.00-19.00.

Minesto, Swedish innovative scale-up company headquartered in Gothenburg, possesses a unique, proven, and commercially viable technology underway to contribute to the global energy transition by making 100% renewable energy systems affordable. With powerful, modular underwater power plants with an outstanding power-to-weight ratio, generating electricity from tidal streams and ocean currents, Minesto has positioned itself at the forefront of driving innovation in the global energy transition.

Now, for the first time, we open the doors to our workshop headquartered in Gothenburg to display one of our tidal power plants – a Dragon 4 (100 kW). ‘Íðunn’ as we call her, is brought home for a break from its production duty at demonstration site in the North Atlantic where it produces electricity to the Faroe Island grid.

We hereby proudly invite investors and the public to a unique opportunity to experience the Dragon 4, right here at our workshop in Göteborg on 8 October, 17.00-19.00.

Event summary

Date: 8 October 2025, Wednesday

Time: 17:00-19:00

Venue: Minesto Workshop, address J A Wettergrens gata 14, 421 30.

Please note the entrance to Minesto workshop where the event is taking place is at the back of the building (‘godsmottagningen’).

For parking, we kindly refer to the area parking lot Gruvgatan 6-8.

Program

Minesto showcases tidal energy kite ‘Dragon 4’

17.00 Doors open

17.15 Welcome and introduction to Minesto’s world-leading ocean energy technology and its value for the global energy transition, Dr Martin Edlund, CEO

17.30 The Dragon Class Technology, Bernt Erik Westre, CTO

17.45-19.00 Continued showcase of Íðunn and opportunity to meet Minesto technology experts

