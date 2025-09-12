KuCoin-Branded Golf Bag Debuts with Adam Scott at BMW PGA Championship, A Breakthrough in Crypto Sports Marketing

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, Sept. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — KuCoin, a leading global crypto platform built on trust, announced that its Global Brand Ambassador, world-renowned golfer Adam Scott, made his first appearance using a KuCoin-branded golf bag at this week’s BMW PGA Championship. The debut not only marks a major milestone in KuCoin’s partnership with Scott, but also marks a significant moment as a global cryptocurrency exchange has been showcased on a branded golf bag at an international elite tournament—highlighting a breakthrough in industry sports marketing.

Adam Scott is celebrated for his precision, consistency, and resilience on the course. In 2013, he became the first and only Australian to win the Masters Tournament and has long remained among the world’s top-ranked golfers, recognized as one of the sport’s most elegant and enduring champions. His partnership with KuCoin reflects a shared commitment to trust, precision and resilience both in sports and in the crypto industry.

Since its founding, KuCoin has served over 41 million users across 200 countries and regions, advancing the adoption of blockchain and digital assets through security and compliance, product innovation, and global partnerships. The debut of the KuCoin-branded golf bag not only extends the company’s brand story but also highlights a new dimension of KuCoin’s global presence.

“We are thrilled to see Adam Scott step onto the international stage carrying the KuCoin-branded golf bag,” said BC Wong, CEO of KuCoin. “As an icon in the world of golf, Adam embodies trust and resilience—values that KuCoin shares in driving progress in the crypto industry. This collaboration has already resonated with our global community and sports fans alike.”

At the BMW PGA Championship, Adam Scott’s historic first appearance with the KuCoin-branded golf bag has already captured worldwide attention. As the tournament continues, the branded bag will remain a standout on the course, symbolizing the shared spirit of innovation and resilience between golf and the world of crypto.

About Adam Scott

Adam Scott is one of the most accomplished and respected golfers of his generation. Born in Australia, Scott turned professional in 2000 and quickly made his mark on the international stage with his trademark smooth swing and unwavering consistency. He reached the pinnacle of the sport in 2014, becoming World No. 1, and has earned more than 30 professional victories worldwide — including his historic triumph at the 2013 Masters Tournament, where he became the first and only Australian ever to win the coveted Green Jacket.

A model of longevity and resilience, Scott has competed in 97 consecutive major championships, a rare milestone that reflects both his elite performance and enduring presence at the highest level of golf. Beyond his on-course achievements, he is admired for his professionalism, integrity, and calm under pressure, making him a role model for athletes around the world.

Throughout his career, Scott has partnered with iconic global brands underscoring his reputation for excellence, trust, and stability. Today,he continues to inspire fans worldwide, balancing competitive goals with mentoring the next generation and giving back through his foundation.

Learn more: https://www.adamscott.com/

About KuCoin

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is a leading global crypto platform built on trust, serving over 41 million users across 200+ countries and regions. With established recognition for its reliability, the platform leverages cutting-edge blockchain technology, robust liquidity solutions, and advanced user account protections to deliver a secure trading environment. KuCoin offers access to 1,000+ digital assets and solutions including Web3 wallet, Spot and Futures trading, institutional services, and payments. Recognized by Forbes as one of the “Best Crypto Apps & Exchanges” and a “Top 50 Global Unicorn” by Hurun, KuCoin holds SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001:2022 certifications and committed to security, compliance, and innovation under the leadership of CEO BC Wong.

Learn more: https://www.kucoin.com/