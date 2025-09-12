Prioritizing Quality and Patient Safety with Digital Transformation, RS Pondok Indah Group Becomes First in Indonesia to Achieve HIMSS EMRAM Stage 7

Setting new standards in healthcare quality and patient safety through digital transformation.

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Sept. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — RS Pondok Indah Group (Pondok Indah Hospital Group) has made history as the first hospital group in Indonesia to achieve the HIMSS Electronic Medical Record Adoption Model (EMRAM) Stage 7, the world’s highest quality standard for assessing digital maturity and data management in hospitals. This recognition was awarded to all three hospitals under RS Pondok Indah Group—RS Pondok Indah – Pondok Indah, RS Pondok Indah – Puri Indah, and RS Pondok Indah – Bintaro Jaya—marking a major milestone in Indonesian healthcare.



The HIMSS surveyor team conducted an assessment of digital validations in patient medication administration based on patient medical history, blood transfusions, and expressed breast milk management, to ensure accuracy and enhance patient safety.

Stage 7 reflects the group’s commitment to building a fully digital and paperless environment where patient safety, data security, and quality of care go hand in hand. The hospital has invested in secure and reliable systems to protect medical records, maintain confidentiality, and ensure uninterrupted access to information—even during unexpected disruptions.

According to dr. Yanwar Hadiyanto, MARS, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of RS Pondok Indah Group, “This achievement represents our commitment to delivering the highest quality of care through comprehensive and continuous digitalization. By strengthening hospital information systems, integrating digital medical devices, and building secure infrastructure, we aim to optimize patient safety and service quality while empowering our medical teams with the updated knowledge and tools they need to make the best decisions.”

Safer Care through Automation and Standardization

A key milestone in this journey is the automation of vital signs recording and the direct connectivity of medical devices with the hospital information system. This automatically captures data into electronic medical records (EMRs) without manual input, reducing human error and improving accuracy.

Medical data is now recorded in a structured and standardized format, making it consistent, reliable, and always available. For doctors this strengthens treatment planning, while for patients it reduces errors and keeps data secure.

Engaging Patients in Their Own Care

Patient engagement has become a cornerstone of RS Pondok Indah Group’s digital transformation. The Smart Medical Broadcaster (SMB) which available in hospital rooms allows patients to access treatment history, lab results, and radiology reports. The same portal is available via the RSPI Mobile app and the hospital website, keeping patients connected even outside the hospital.

For dialysis patients, the group has introduced Patient-Reported Outcome Measures (PROM), which help doctors better understand patients’ quality of life and prescribe care more precisely. By tailoring therapy to each patient’s condition, PROM supports more personalized treatment and improved clinical outcomes.

The group has also simplified outpatient visits through a fully integrated digital journey. With a single QR code, patients can check in, see their doctor, and collect prescriptions in one seamless process. This implementation simplifies the patient journey into a faster, more convenient, and efficient experience.

Patient Safety as the Foundation of Digital Transformation

Beyond patient engagement, the Group has enhanced its clinical decision-making systems. A clinical decision support system, integrated with Computerized Practitioner Order Entry (CPOE), provides real-time alerts to guide doctors based on each patient’s condition, helping minimize risks and ensure safer care.

Digital validation processes have also been implemented for medication administration, blood transfusions, and expressed breast milk. These safety measures confirm that the right treatment reaches the right patient, preventing potentially dangerous errors. Together, these measures demonstrate how technology is embedded in daily care to strengthen accuracy and patient safety.

Imam Daru Nurwijayanto, Chief Information Technology Officer of RS Pondok Indah Group, explained, “We are expanding integration across devices, applications, and external systems to improve clinical and administrative operations. This also enhances our ability to use data for better decisions. Above all, every system is designed with a patient-centric approach—relevant, easy to use, and effective in improving care. The goal is a smoother patient journey and, most importantly, improved patient safety.

Building a Lasting Digital Culture

The HIMSS EMRAM Stage 7 achievement is more than a certification—it proves that digitalization has become part of RS Pondok Indah Group’s culture. Technology is now an essential element of daily practice, embraced by doctors, nurses, and staff across the organization.

“This milestone motivates us to continue our digital transformation,” added dr. Yanwar. “With a strong digital foundation, we will keep innovating to provide care that is safe, high-quality, internationally accredited, and consistently patient-focused, and strengthen our role as a trusted healthcare leader in Indonesia.”

About RS Pondok Indah Group

RS Pondok Indah Group is a private hospital group that manages three hospitals in Indonesia (RS Pondok Indah– Pondok Indah, RS Pondok Indah – Puri Indah and RS Pondok Indah – Bintaro Jaya) that provide leading-edge health services by prioritizing quality and patient safety. RS Pondok Indah Group is supported by hundreds of competent and professional medical personnel by utilizing medical technology and digital hospital information systems, in order to provide excellent health services.

The three hospitals within the RS Pondok Indah Group have been fully accredited by KARS (Hospital Accreditation Committee) and received international standard accreditation from the Joint Commission International (JCI). The three hospitals of RS Pondok Indah Group became the first three hospitals in Indonesia to achieve Stage 7 HIMSS EMRAM validation in August 2025.