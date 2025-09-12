KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Cradle Fund Sdn Bhd (Cradle), Malaysia’s focal point agency for early-stage startups under the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI), today announced that registration is now open for the Cradle LIVE! Startup ASEAN Summit 2025, scheduled to take place in Kuala Lumpur from 3 to 5 November.



REGISTRATION OPENS FOR CRADLE LIVE! STARTUP ASEAN SUMMIT 2025

With the theme “Scaling Startups Beyond Borders,” the summit will gather entrepreneurs, investors, corporate leaders, and policymakers from across ASEAN and beyond, spotlighting high-growth startups in diverse range of technology; Artificial Intelligence, FinTech, HealthTech, and AgriTech, among others. The event underscores Malaysia’s commitment to driving regional collaboration and investment opportunities, aligning with the nation’s role as Chair of ASEAN in 2025.

Cradle LIVE! Startup ASEAN Summit 2025 includes:

Over three days, the Summit will Ignite new ideas, Connect founders with investors and partners, and Elevate promising startups to regional and global markets.

new ideas, founders with investors and partners, and promising startups to regional and global markets. Close to 100 distinguished speakers from across ASEAN and global markets.

Representation from all 10 ASEAN Member States.

More than 3,000 participants, including founders, innovators, investors, ecosystem enablers, and regional partners.

Exclusive opportunities to forge cross-border partnerships, connect with investors, and scale innovations regionally.

The Cradle LIVE! Startup ASEAN Summit 2025 offers a landmark platform to engage with Southeast Asia’s most influential startup stakeholders, and is the first-ever ASEAN-endorsed startup conference which underscores the region’s collective commitment to innovation and growth.

Participants are encouraged to secure their place at this premier gathering of the ASEAN innovation ecosystem. Register today at cradle.com.my/cradlelive/.

About Cradle Fund Sdn Bhd

Cradle Fund Sdn. Bhd. (Cradle) is Malaysia’s focal agency for early-stage startups, operating under the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI). Since its establishment in 2003 under the Ministry of Finance (MOF), Cradle has funded over 1,200 tech startups, achieving the highest commercialisation rate among government grants. Cradle develops and operates MYStartup, Malaysia’s single window platform for startup funding, capacity building advisory, and market access. It manages CIP Spark and CIP Sprint, grant programmes supporting early-stage idea development and commercialisation. Beyond Malaysia, Cradle spearheads the Startup ASEAN platform connecting and empowering startups across the region. As a key driver of Malaysia’s technology and innovation startup ecosystem, Cradle continues to foster innovation and entrepreneurship, strengthening Malaysia’s position as a regional startup hub.

Issued by:

Group Communications

Cradle Fund Sdn Bhd

Level 20, Sunway Putra Tower 100

Jalan Putra

50350 Kuala Lumpur

MEDIA KIT