Ride Into Fall Adventures with HAOQI E-Bikes

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — From September 11 to 30, 2025, HAOQI is rolling out its biggest savings of the year and introducing two upgraded models built for adventure: Rhino 2.0 and Cheetah 2.0.
Rhino 2.0 — Power Meets Endurance
- Peak 1500W / Rated 1000W motor for stronger acceleration
- Torque sensor for smooth, natural pedaling
- 48V 23.2Ah battery with up to 90 miles max range
- 28MPH top speed for city or trail
- Full suspension for comfort on all terrain
- Color display with real-time ride data
Cheetah 2.0 — Built for Distance & Comfort
- Full suspension for a stable, cushioned ride
- Dual battery capacity: 25Ah for extended adventures
- Color display for an upgraded user experience
Spotlight: MUSTANG Mid-Drive Model
The MUSTANG mid-drive e-bike remains a rider favorite and often sells out quickly.
Good news: production has increased, and full stock will return by the end of October. Don’t miss your chance to ride one of the smoothest, most powerful mid-drive e-bikes in our lineup.
Community Challenge — Ride & Win
From September 11–22, join our HAOQI community for a chance to win prizes:
- Lucky Prize: 3 random winners will each receive a $200 gift card or surprise rewards.
- Popularity Prize: The post with the most likes wins a Flying Fish Scooter ($499 value).
Why Riders Trust HAOQI
- Fast Shipping: From California in 2–3 business days; delivery 5–10 days.
- Flexible Payments: Klarna & Affirm installment plans available.
- Shipping Protection: Optional coverage for loss, damage, or delays.
- 2-Year Warranty: Ride worry-free.
- Customer Support: Connect with us via Facebook @Haoqiebike.com or email vip@haoqiebike.com.
Ride Further. Celebrate Fall.
Don’t miss your chance to save big during HAOQI’s Fall Sale! Now’s the perfect time to invest in comfort, performance, and sustainability — all at unbeatable prices.
Explore all limited-time offers and start your autumn adventure today:
https://haoqiebike.com/pages/haoqi-ebike-sale
About HAOQI
Founded in 2020, HAOQI (pronounced “how-chee,” meaning “Good Ride”) specializes in dual-battery, all-terrain e-bikes for commuters and adventure seekers. The brand recently expanded into e-scooters and the Hyper HAOQI Picks performance lineup. With tax-included pricing, free U.S. shipping, and 2-year warranties, HAOQI offers one of the best value-to-performance ratios — backed by a responsive U.S.-based support team.