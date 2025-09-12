Ride Into Fall Adventures with HAOQI E-Bikes

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — From September 11 to 30, 2025, HAOQI is rolling out its biggest savings of the year and introducing two upgraded models built for adventure: Rhino 2.0 and Cheetah 2.0.

Rhino 2.0 — Power Meets Endurance

Peak 1500W / Rated 1000W motor for stronger acceleration

/ Rated 1000W motor for stronger acceleration Torque sensor for smooth, natural pedaling

for smooth, natural pedaling 48V 23.2Ah battery with up to 90 miles max range

with up to max range 28MPH top speed for city or trail

top speed for city or trail Full suspension for comfort on all terrain

for comfort on all terrain Color display with real-time ride data

Cheetah 2.0 — Built for Distance & Comfort

Full suspension for a stable, cushioned ride

for a stable, cushioned ride Dual battery capacity: 25Ah for extended adventures

capacity: 25Ah for extended adventures Color display for an upgraded user experience

Spotlight: MUSTANG Mid-Drive Model

The MUSTANG mid-drive e-bike remains a rider favorite and often sells out quickly.

Good news: production has increased, and full stock will return by the end of October. Don’t miss your chance to ride one of the smoothest, most powerful mid-drive e-bikes in our lineup.

Community Challenge — Ride & Win

From September 11–22, join our HAOQI community for a chance to win prizes:

Lucky Prize: 3 random winners will each receive a $200 gift card or surprise rewards.

3 random winners will each receive a gift card or surprise rewards. Popularity Prize: The post with the most likes wins a Flying Fish Scooter ( $499 value).

Why Riders Trust HAOQI

Fast Shipping: From California in 2–3 business days; delivery 5–10 days.

From in 2–3 business days; delivery 5–10 days. Flexible Payments: Klarna & Affirm installment plans available.

Klarna & Affirm installment plans available. Shipping Protection: Optional coverage for loss, damage, or delays.

Optional coverage for loss, damage, or delays. 2-Year Warranty: Ride worry-free.

Ride worry-free. Customer Support: Connect with us via Facebook @Haoqiebike.com or email vip@haoqiebike.com.

Ride Further. Celebrate Fall.



Don’t miss your chance to save big during HAOQI’s Fall Sale! Now’s the perfect time to invest in comfort, performance, and sustainability — all at unbeatable prices.

Explore all limited-time offers and start your autumn adventure today:

https://haoqiebike.com/pages/haoqi-ebike-sale

About HAOQI

Founded in 2020, HAOQI (pronounced “how-chee,” meaning “Good Ride”) specializes in dual-battery, all-terrain e-bikes for commuters and adventure seekers. The brand recently expanded into e-scooters and the Hyper HAOQI Picks performance lineup. With tax-included pricing, free U.S. shipping, and 2-year warranties, HAOQI offers one of the best value-to-performance ratios — backed by a responsive U.S.-based support team.