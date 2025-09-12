Smartee and Shanghai Ninth People’s Hospital Win First Prize at Shanghai Science and Technology Progress Awards

SHANGHAI, Sept. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Smartee Denti-Technology, a global innovator in invisible orthodontic solutions, together with Shanghai Ninth People’s Hospital affiliated with Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine, has been awarded the First Prize of the Shanghai Science and Technology Progress Award. This prestigious recognition highlights the two institutions’ joint achievements in advancing precision surgery for complex craniofacial deformities.

Award and Background:

The Shanghai Science and Technology Progress Award, established by the Shanghai Municipal People’s Government, is among the city’s most prestigious honors. It recognizes major scientific and technological achievements that drive original innovation in scientific discoveries and technological inventions, promote industrial transformation and strategic industry development, and advance urban safety, ecological health, and regional economic growth. Receiving the First Prize highlights the project’s significant contribution to both clinical medicine and digital healthcare innovation.

Project Overview:

The winning project, “Establishment and Application of a Key Technological System for Precision Surgery in Complex Craniofacial Deformities,” integrates the clinical expertise of Shanghai Ninth People’s Hospital’s Department of Oral and Craniomaxillofacial Surgery with Smartee’s leading capabilities in digital simulation and intelligent manufacturing. Together, the partners have developed a comprehensive technological system that improves diagnosis, planning, and treatment outcomes for patients with severe craniofacial anomalies.

Clinical Value:

Complex craniofacial deformities, often involving severe jaw developmental anomalies and malocclusion, require multi-disciplinary care and pose long-standing challenges for clinicians. This project establishes an integrated model that enhances surgical precision, reduces treatment risks, and enables personalized, patient-specific solutions.

Smartee’s Contribution and Impact:

As a pioneer in clear aligners and digital orthodontic technology, Smartee contributed its expertise by developing a comprehensive suite of tools for complex craniofacial cases. These include surgical planning systems, orthodontic-orthognathic case management software, integrated simulation and demonstration platforms, as well as intraoperative and postoperative clear guides. Together, these innovations form a full-process digital solution that supports joint orthodontic-orthognathic treatments, enhancing precision and efficiency in clinical practice.

Future Outlook:

Looking ahead, Smartee will continue to expand the application of these technologies to broader clinical settings, promoting international academic exchange and providing patients worldwide with access to safer and more effective orthodontic treatments.

To learn more about Smartee’s innovations in orthodontics, visit: www.smarteealigners.com