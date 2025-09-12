Submarine Networks World 2025 – the annual flagship event for the global subsea industry returns to Singapore in September.

SINGAPORE, Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Submarine Networks World, the No.1 annual event for subsea communications professionals returns to Singapore on September 24th and 25th.



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE. Being held for the first time at Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Submarine Networks World 2025 (organised by Terrapinn) will welcome over 1,000 attendees and participants from across the global subsea industry.

Everyone from cable owners/operators, consortium members, technology providers, innovators, consultants, service partners, government entities, financiers, surveying companies – the whole industry – will be onsite at the true ‘one-stop shop’ for any subsea cable project.

“Subsea infrastructure underpins how the world lives and works, making this gathering critical for the industry’s future. For 2025, we’ve brought together an outstanding line-up of leaders to share their insights, while the exhibition floor will showcase solutions designed to drive progress. We’re thrilled to welcome the global subsea community back to Singapore for what will be the largest edition yet,” said Paul Clark, Managing Director (Asia), Terrapinn.

This year’s event features more than 70 sponsors, exhibitors, and partners, including Title Sponsor Nokia, Platinum Sponsor Ciena, and Gold Sponsors ASN, Digital Realty, HMN Tech, Mobily, center3, Huawei and Telecom Egypt.

Attendees will hear from 130 influential speakers from every inhabited continent around the world. Both mornings begin with the daily Keynote sessions and then following are six specialist theatres, with three running each day. Choose from: Defence, Cable, Data Centres & CLS, Strategy, Network and O&M.

Keynote Speakers Include:

Abdullah A. Alghonaimi , VP Wholesale Operations, Mobily

, VP Wholesale Operations, Rayan Alsaedi , Senior Advisor, Digital Infrastructure and Communication Deputyship, MCIT ( Kingdom of Saudi Arabia )

, Senior Advisor, Digital Infrastructure and Communication Deputyship, Mohamed Eldahshory , Director, Global Projects & Submarine Cable Development, Telecom Egypt

, Director, Global Projects & Submarine Cable Development, Farhan Mohamed Bouh , Managing Director – Senior Executive Advisor, Djibouti Telecom

, Managing Director – Senior Executive Advisor, Hasnain Ali , Director Permitting & Regulatory Affairs, Pioneer Consulting

, Director Permitting & Regulatory Affairs, Dr. Stephen J McCombie , Professor of Maritime IT Security, NHL Stenden University of Applied Sciences

, Professor of Maritime IT Security, Shimada Shinya , Deputy Director-General for Global Strategy, MIC Japan

, Deputy Director-General for Global Strategy, Jurgen Hatheier , Vice President International CTO, Ciena

, Vice President International CTO, Mark Brownscombe, Senior Director – Commercial & Sales Ops, Ooredoo

Senior Director – Commercial & Sales Ops, Anup Gupta , President – India and SAARC, APTelecom

, President – and SAARC, Ivan Skenderoski , Managing Partner, Salience Consulting

, Managing Partner, Alpheus Mangale , Group CEO, SEACOM

, Group CEO, Carine Romanita , Head of Networks Strategy and SubMarine Systems, Orange

, Head of Networks Strategy and SubMarine Systems, Carlos Casado , VP of Sales, Telxius, Northern Region

, VP of Sales, Telxius, Craig Davis , Senior Manager, Electronic Communications, Regulatory Authority Bermuda

, Senior Manager, Electronic Communications, Erick W.Contag , President of the Board of Trustees, SubOptic Foundation

, President of the Board of Trustees, Julian Rawle , Associate, Cambridge MC

, Associate, Nadya Melic , VP – Product & Marketing, FLAG

, VP – Product & Marketing, Russ Matulich , CEO, RTI Advisors

, CEO, Prenesh Padayachee , Group Chief Digital and Operations Officer, SEACOM

, Group Chief Digital and Operations Officer, Ubaid Younus , Network Investment Manager – APAC, Meta

, Network Investment Manager – APAC, Isabelle Paradis , President, HOT Telecom

, President, Alan Mauldin, Research Director, TeleGeography

For event information and the full conference agenda, visit: https://www.terrapinn.com/SNW2025PRNEWS

About Submarine Networks World 2025:

Submarine Networks World 2025 will take place on 24 – 25 September 2025 at Suntec Convention & Exhibition Centre in Singapore. Firmly established as the world’s largest annual gathering of the global subsea communications community, Submarine Networks World is the dedicated platform to exchange knowledge, explore the latest projects, develop strategies and form lucrative new partnerships to drive the industry forward.

About Terrapinn:

Terrapinn has been sparking ideas, innovations and relationships that transform business for over 30 years. Using our global footprint, we bring innovators, disrupters and change agents together, discussing and demonstrating the technology, strategies and personalities that are changing the way the world does business. Whether you’re looking to make new connections, introduce a product or inspire change in your industry, we invite you to join us as agitators of change. Terrapinn – spark something.

