SUS ENVIRONMENT Takes Center Stage at WMAM 2025 with Cutting-Edge WtE and AI-Twin Digital in Malaysia

SHANGHAI, Sept. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — SUS ENVIRONMENT, a leading global environmental technology innovator, made a powerful impact at the Waste Management Association of Malaysia (WMAM) 20th Anniversary Annual Conference, held on at Royale Chulan Kuala Lumpur.

The event, themed “Smart Waste Management: Harnessing Technology for a Greener Tomorrow”, is one of the largest and most important platforms in Malaysia, bringing together government leaders, regulators, industry players, and waste management “warriors” from across the country and region. Distinguished guests attending the conference included:

YB Nga Kor Ming , Minister of Housing and Local Government (KPKT)

Minister of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) Dato’ Azhar bin Yahya , Director General, Department of National Solid Waste Management (JPSPN)

, Director General, Department of National Solid Waste Management (JPSPN) YB Tuan Hee Loy Sian , Chairman of Solid Waste Management and Public Cleansing Corporation (SWCorp)

, Chairman of Solid Waste Management and Public Cleansing Corporation (SWCorp) YB Khalid bin Mohamed , Chief Executive Officer of SWCorp

In addition, Mr. James Law, President of the International Solid Waste Association (ISWA), Mr. Xu Moqiang, Vice President of the China Association of Urban Environmental Sanitation (CAUES), and other representatives from international solid waste organizations attended the conference.

At the conference forum, Mr. Eric Zhan, CEO of SUS International, delivered a spotlight presentation. He outlined global development trends in waste-to-energy, emphasizing that China has made the greatest progress in the past decade, while Southeast Asia has now become the fastest-growing region. He also shared China’s best practices tailored to Malaysia’s waste profile, covering areas such as high-efficiency power generation, bottom ash utilization, zero-landfill fly ash treatment, AI and digital twin applications, and carbon emission monitoring.

At the SUS ENVIRONMENT exhibition booth, a 3D model of a waste-to-energy project and the company’s latest AI-Twin Digital technology were showcased. The WtE 3D model, combined with a complete incineration process display, allowed participants to gain a direct and intuitive understanding of the entire waste-to-energy process. Meanwhile, the AI-Twin Digital system recreated the real-time operational performance of the Xi’an SUS WtE project in the form of a full 3D digital model, brought vividly to life at the venue in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The Malaysian Minister of Housing, YB Nga Kor Ming, together with WMAM Chairman Mr. Ho De Leong, presented a gift to SUS ENVIRONMENT at the venue. On behalf of the company, Dr. Long Jisheng, Chairman of SUS ENVIRONMENT, reciprocated with “China’s Best Available Techniques (CBAT)“, for which he served as chief editor.

The Gala Dinner graced by the presence of mayors, city council representatives from across Malaysia, as well as senior leaders from JPSPN and SWCorp. During the evening, SUS’s leadership was further recognized with an Award of Excellence for Waste Management Initiatives, honouring the company’s outstanding contributions to advancing sustainable solutions in Malaysia. The award was presented by Mr. James Law, President of ISWA together with Mr. Ho De Leong, President of WMAM.

Through continuous innovation and localized practices, SUS is committed to working with partners across sectors to drive green transformation and sustainable development, contributing to a cleaner and smarter Malaysia.