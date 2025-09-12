TESSAN Honored with House Digest Innovation Award at IFA 2025

BERLIN, Sept. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — TESSAN, a global innovator in charging solutions, has concluded a triumphant week at IFA 2025, culminating in the reception of the coveted House Digest IFA Innovation Award. This prestigious accolade, celebrating excellence in design and user-centric technology, served as the powerful capstone to a week where TESSAN successfully showcased a new, purpose-driven brand vision and an ecosystem of next-generation products.



TESSAN showcases the House Digest IFA Innovation Award 2025, underscoring industry recognition of its innovative, user-focused design.

The brand’s week in Berlin was defined by a strategic shift in focus from pure hardware specifications to the human experiences that technology empowers. This was vividly brought to life during the “Berlin Castle Night,” an exclusive gala reception for key media, partners, and opinion leaders. The event was not a traditional product launch, but an immersive experience designed to foster authentic connections and to articulate the brand’s deeper mission of powering the journeys that shape our lives. It was here that TESSAN demonstrated its commitment to moving beyond the conventional, setting the stage for a week of significant announcements.

A centerpiece of TESSAN’s new vision, and a major topic of conversation at the show, was the official launch of the “100 TESSAN Travelers” initiative. This global storytelling campaign, backed by a $500,000 travel fund, is TESSAN’s pledge to amplify the authentic journeys of real people. The initiative was praised for its innovative approach to community building, moving beyond transactional marketing to invest in the very stories that its products are designed to enable.

This people-first philosophy was further evidenced in the award-winning technology TESSAN showcased at its bustling booth in Hall 2.2. The product ecosystem on display provided tangible proof of the brand’s innovative capabilities:

The flagship TESSAN Voyager 205, an 8-in-1 universal travel adapter, drew significant attention for its unprecedented 205W total output. Media and attendees praised its ability to consolidate an entire bag of chargers into a single, compact device, with publications like Gadget Flow noting its potential to “transform the travel experience.”

A new line of smart power banks, including the versatile TS-PB01 3-in-1 and the Apple-ecosystem-friendly TS-PB02 MagCharge, demonstrated how thoughtful design can eliminate the small, everyday frictions of portable charging.

A suite of innovative desktop charging stations highlighted TESSAN’s vision for the modern, organized workspace, proving the brand’s expertise extends from travel to the home. It is this dedication to powering life’s entire journey, starting from a reliable base, that reflects the brand’s guiding mantra, “The Journey Begins at Home.”

The consistent flow of traffic at the TESSAN booth and the enthusiastic reception from both media and consumers culminated in the reception of the House Digest IFA Innovation Award.

“Receiving this award is an incredible honor and a powerful validation of our team’s hard work,” said Alex, CEO of TESSAN. “This recognition isn’t for a single product, but for our holistic approach to solving real-world user problems with innovative, reliable, and beautifully designed solutions. It affirms that our focus on quality and the user experience is the right path forward as we continue to expand our presence in Europe and beyond.”

As TESSAN looks ahead, the momentum from its successful and award-winning showcase at IFA 2025 will serve as a powerful catalyst for its global growth and continued innovation.

