TikTok shop releases 2025 3 Fall Fashion Trends!

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — This Fall/Winter Fashion Week, we’re unveiling three key fashion trends from TikTok Shop. Centered on versatility, comfort, and ease, the trends — #CityTrek, #CloudComfort, and #365Core — embody our vision of fashion that is practical, comfortable, and adaptable for everyday life.

#CityTrek

Trend Concept: From subway stations to skyline views, this trend blurs the lines between commuting and exploring, city life and a life of adventure. Sleek layers and functional details deliver an urban look built for style on-the-go.

If consumers bring this trend into their daily lives, it is likely to appear in the following three scenarios.

Urban Commuter-Explorer

Weather-ready layers form comfortable-yet-protective armor—keeping commuters ready for whatever the day throws their way, from cab rides to hiking trails.

Parkside Mode

Urban leisure, simplified. Practical vests and cargo pants turn any bench or café patio into a fashion moment made easy.

Micro-Adventure Getaway

City-to-country outdoor wear. Windproof, quick-drying, and ruggedly stylish, this aesthetic is built for short hikes, weekend rides, and spontaneous escapes.

#CloudComfort

Trend Concept: Fusing comfort with professionalism for the hybrid era, #CloudComfort achieves a balance of style and coziness. Soft, flexible layers move with ease—whether lounging, working, or socializing — to stay presentable, relaxed, and seamlessly styled all day.

Under this trend, there are three key styling scenarios to inspire your creativity:

Home Chic

Loose knits, relaxed basics, and on-trend loungewear keep one cozy yet polished for spontaneous calls from the big screen to the medium screen.

Workplace Ease

Polished meets practical with soft textiles and smart tailoring that lets the wearer move through meetings with comfort and confidence.

Travel in Comfort

Lightweight fabrics (like breathable knits, natural linen, and light-as-air cotton) and loose tailoring keep trendy travelers looking sharp from takeoff to touchdown.

#365Core

Trend Concept: A masterclass in simplicity and style, #365Core celebrates the art of “less is more” with seasonless, adaptable wardrobe staples. Thoughtfully curated essentials move across seasons, occasions, and looks—every piece versatile, practical, and timeless.

Here are four styling scenarios for #365Core:

Stealth Edge

Luxe basics—classic suits, premium leather, crafted shoes—grow finer with age, becoming timeless wardrobe assets that embody enduring style.

Effortless Days

Soft tees, knit cardigans, and relaxed sweats mark style that’s put-together without trying. Think comfort and ease meets casual chic.

All-Season Play

One piece, endless possibilities. Layer, mix, or wear alone—core wardrobe essentials that work for every season are the ultimate style flex.

Smart Move

Core pieces form a strong foundation for urban commuting with versatile-yet-refine structured shirts, blazers, and straight-leg trousers.