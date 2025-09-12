Uxin to Present at Sidoti September Virtual Investor Conference September 17-18, 2025

BEIJING, Sept. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Uxin Limited (“Uxin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: UXIN), China’s leading used car retailer, today announced that Mr. John Lin, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Sidoti September Virtual Investor Conference, taking place September 17–18, 2025.

The Company’s presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, September 17, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET. A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible at: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_hNPh9ZLYSVaJ7FIAFgOSYA. Uxin will also host virtual one-on-one meetings with investors on both September 17 and 18, 2025.

Registration for the event and one-on-one meetings is available at http://www.sidoti.com/events. Participation is free of charge and not limited to Sidoti clients.

About Sidoti Events, LLC (“Events”) and Sidoti & Company, LLC (“Sidoti”)

In 2023, Sidoti & Company, LLC, Sidoti & Company, LLC (www.sidoti.com) formed an affiliate company, Sidoti Events, LLC in order to focus exclusively on its rapidly growing conference business and to more directly serve the needs of presenters and attendees. The relationship allows Events to draw on the over 25 years of experience Sidoti has as a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small and microcap companies and the institutions that invest in their securities, with most of its coverage in the $200 million–$5 billion market cap range. Sidoti’s coverage universe comprises approximately 150 equities, of which almost 70 percent participate in the firm’s rapidly growing Company Sponsored Research (“CSR”) and Sidoti Lighthouse Equity Research (“Lighthouse”) programs. Events is a leading provider of corporate access through the many investor conferences it hosts each year. By virtue of its direct ties to Sidoti, Events benefits from Sidoti’s small- and microcap-focused nationwide sales force, which has connections with over 2,500 institutional relationships in North America. This enables Events to provide multiple forums for meaningful interaction for small and microcap issuers and investors specifically interested in companies in the sector.

About Uxin

Uxin is China’s leading used car retailer, pioneering industry transformation with advanced production, new retail experiences, and digital empowerment. We offer high-quality and value-for-money vehicles as well as superior after-sales services through a reliable, one-stop, and hassle-free transaction experience. Under our omni-channel strategy, we are able to leverage our pioneering online platform to serve customers nationwide and establish market leadership in selected regions through offline superstores with inventory capacities ranging from 2,000 to 8,000 vehicles. Leveraging our extensive industry data and continuous technology innovation throughout more than ten years of operation, we have established strong used car management and operation capabilities. We are committed to upholding our customer-centric approach and driving the healthy development of China’s used car industry.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements which are made pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to,” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Uxin’s beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the risk and uncertainties as to the timing of the entry into definitive agreements or consummation of the transactions; the risk that certain closing conditions of the transactions may not be satisfied on a timely basis, or at all; impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; Uxin’s goal and strategies; its expansion plans and successful completion of certain financing transactions; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Uxin’s expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its services; its ability to provide differentiated and superior customer experience, maintain and enhance customer trust in its platform, and assess and mitigate various risks, including credit; its expectations regarding maintaining and expanding its relationships with business partners, including financing partners; trends and competition in China’s used car e-commerce industry; the laws and regulations relating to Uxin’s industry; the general economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing.

For investor and media enquiries, please contact:

Uxin Limited Investor Relations

Uxin Limited

Email: ir@xin.com

The Blueshirt Group

Mr. Jack Wang

Phone: +86 166-0115-0429

Email: Jack@blueshirtgroup.co