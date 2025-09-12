Vehere Elevates Sanjay Bhardwaj to Managing Director, India and ASEAN

SINGAPORE, Sept. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Vehere, a leader in AI-powered Cyber Network Intelligence, proudly announces the promotion of Sanjay Bhardwaj from Vice President – Sales to Managing Director, India and ASEAN, effective immediately.



Sanjay Bhardwaj, Managing Director, India and ASEAN

In his new role, Sanjay will spearhead Vehere’s strategic growth initiatives and regional operations across India and the ASEAN markets. Over the past three and a half years, he has significantly contributed to the company’s impressive trajectory, propelling growth through leadership in sales, customer success, and partnerships.

“Sanjay has been instrumental in expanding Vehere’s presence and capabilities within India and Southeast Asia. With his deep industry relationships and proven leadership, we are confident he will drive further growth and innovation in the region,” said Praveen Jaiswal, Co-founder and COO, Vehere.

Sanjay brings over two decades of rich industry experience in IT and cybersecurity sales, having held leadership positions at distinguished technology firms including Forescout Technologies, McAfee, Huawei-3Com, and Wipro. His expertise spans enterprise network security, channel expansion, and business development.

“I am truly honored to take on this new role and lead Vehere’s vision across India and ASEAN. With cyber threats evolving rapidly, our mission is to empower organizations with unmatched situational awareness and resilience. I look forward to strengthening our customer relationships, expanding our regional footprint, and driving innovation that makes a real difference in national and enterprise security,” said Sanjay Bhardwaj, Managing Director – India & ASEAN, Vehere.

About Vehere

Vehere is a new-age Cyber Defense software company specializing in AI-powered Cyber Network Intelligence. For over a decade, Vehere has supported counter-terror operations across defense and intelligence communities. Today, Vehere’s battle-tested Network Detection and Response (NDR) solutions are trusted by Fortune 500 enterprises and government agencies alike to protect critical infrastructure in real-time.

Media Contact:

Manthan Mukherjee

manthan.mukherjee@vehere.com

