The Korea Industry Daily: Industrial AI EXPO 2025 Concludes, Marking Milestone in Korea’s AI-Driven Industrial Transformation

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The first-ever Industrial AI EXPO wrapped up at COEX Magok Convention Center after a three-day run from September 3 to 5, positioning itself as a key platform for accelerating the adoption of artificial intelligence across Korea’s industrial sectors.



The exhibition brought together 133 companies across 320 booths, unveiling a wide range of industrial AI equipment and solutions for the first time. The event opened with a series of high-level activities, including a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on building a data-sharing ecosystem for manufacturing and a Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Award ceremony, recognizing 25 individuals and organizations for their contributions to industrial digital transformation and AI utilization.

Government officials and industry leaders—including executives from HD Hyundai, LG CNS, Microsoft Korea, Dassault Systèmes, HP Korea, Salesforce, and major domestic institutions—attended the opening ceremony, underscoring collective commitment to advancing industrial AI.

Vertical AI Showcases and Technology Debuts

The expo highlighted 12 key industrial AI task areas, covering market forecasting, supply chain optimization, process control, predictive maintenance, safety, workforce training, and cybersecurity. Exhibitors demonstrated how AI can improve efficiency and resilience in manufacturing and beyond.

Notably, HD Hyundai shared AI adoption cases from shipbuilding and construction equipment, while debuting its broader AIX (AI Transformation) strategy. Robotics, on-device AI, and physical AI technologies also made their first appearances, reflecting the next phase of industrial automation.

Global players including Microsoft, Dassault Systèmes, HP, NVIDIA (with domestic partner Leaders Systems), and Salesforce joined with Korean partners to showcase AI-driven innovations in manufacturing, customer management, and design—expanding both domestic B2B pipelines and global collaboration opportunities.

Conferences, Forums, and Business Networking

Beyond the exhibition floor, the event hosted a series of programs designed to strengthen the industrial AI ecosystem:

Industrial AI Conference – case studies and business models from leading corporations

AI-Tech Seminars – new technology launches and commercialization success stories

1:1 Business Matching – connecting suppliers with demand-side enterprises

Startup IR and Investment Networking – pitches, mentoring, and investor sessions

Industrial AI International Certification Forum – discussions on reliability, safety, and standards with global stakeholders

Visitors also participated in guided docent tours, LG Science Park programs, and interactive events that highlighted industrial AI use cases across physical AI, manufacturing AI, and AI agent domains.

Building Korea’s Industrial AI Ecosystem

Lee Gil-seon, Executive Managing Director of the Korea Smart Manufacturing Industry Association, emphasized:

“As the country’s first vertical AI exhibition, Industrial AI EXPO presented a wealth of successful application cases. By serving as a matching platform between supply and demand, the expo will accelerate the adoption of AI across industries, strengthen Korea’s industrial AI ecosystem, and enhance global competitiveness.”

The successful conclusion of the Industrial AI EXPO 2025 underscored Korea’s determination to leverage artificial intelligence not only as a technological tool but as a transformative driver of industrial innovation.