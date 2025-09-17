Agentic ITSM platform Atomicwork announces strategic investment from Okta Ventures

The partnership accelerates secure, seamless, and context-rich IT support for the AI era

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Atomicwork, the agentic service management platform built for the AI era, today announced a strategic investment from Okta Ventures. This investment strengthens Atomicwork’s mission to reinvent enterprise IT. By combining Agentic AI with modern identity security, IT teams can unlock faster, safer employee productivity without compromising on experience. The result: Quick resolutions, fewer tickets in the flow of work, and secure-by-design workflows.



Through this partnership, Atomicwork and Okta will build integrations that embed identity, access intelligence, and IGA into everyday service delivery.

For example, when an employee can’t access Workday, they simply message Atom (Atomicwork’s Universal AI Agent) in Teams, Slack, or the browser: “I can’t get into Workday.”

Atom validates their identity via Okta—role, group membership, and device data—to determine the right access policy and intelligently assigns access instantly. If it detects security concerns, like an unusual login location, Atom escalates to IT with the full identity context attached.

The result is no ticket, no wait time, and complete confidence that the entire process was secure, compliant, and fully auditable without requiring a manual workflow.

Together, Atomicwork and Okta will enable IT teams to deliver personalized, proactive support across every business app, channel, and device, making enterprise IT both seamless and secure.

Atomicwork’s AI-native Universal Agent already reduces ticket volumes by up to 60% for IT and service teams with omnichannel and multimodal Agentic AI, while improving end-user satisfaction by more than 25%. By embedding identity into these agentic workflows, Atomicwork ensures that every interaction is not just faster, but also trusted and compliant, meeting the needs of today’s global, distributed enterprises.

“Legacy ITSM tools were built to manage tickets. We’re building Atomicwork to eliminate them,” said Vijay Rayapati, Co-founder and CEO of Atomicwork. “Okta Ventures shares our belief that identity is the foundation of trust in the enterprise. With their backing, we’ll accelerate our vision of giving modern IT teams the power of AI-native service management and enterprise identity controls in one unified platform, so employees can get instant, secure help wherever they work.”

“Identity is at the core of secure, modern enterprise infrastructure,” said Austin Arensberg, Senior Director, Okta Ventures. “Atomicwork is redefining how IT service management works in an AI-first world, and we’re excited to support their vision of bringing identity-driven automation and agentic AI to enterprises everywhere.”

Atomicwork has raised over $40M across its seed and Series A rounds so far.

For more information or to request a demo, visit www.atomicwork.com .

About Atomicwork

Atomicwork is a modern service management platform, built for the AI era. With agentic AI and identity at the core, it automates routine IT tasks, unifies internal workflows, and delivers instant, contextual ITSM and ESM across Slack, Teams, and the browser—empowering IT teams to focus on strategic initiatives that drive business growth. Headquartered in San Francisco, Atomicwork serves global enterprises with offices in India and Singapore.