Dornier MedTech America launches Hoover™ and AXIS® II SLIM, raising the bar in kidney stone treatment

KENNESAW, Ga., Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Dornier MedTech America (DMTA) has announced the full U.S. commercial launch of its Dornier Hoover Flexible and Navigable Suction Ureteral Access Sheath (FANS) and Dornier Axis II Slim single-use ureteroscope with a 5.6Fr. distal tip.



Dornier Hoover Optivision

Already FDA-cleared and proven in limited release, both single use devices are now available nationwide.

When paired with Dornier’s Thulio® pulsed Thulium: YAG laser with RealPulse® technology, the Dornier Hoover and Dornier Axis II Slim is designed to be the ultimate trio to provide a fully integrated set-up for dusting, fragment retrieval, irrigation, and suction control in flexible ureteroscopy (fURS), allowing urologists to see, break, and remove kidney stones in one seamless procedure.

How it works together

The Dornier Hoover FANS Ureteral Access Sheath provides a stable working environment that enables continuous irrigation, suction, and instrument exchange through this sheath, the Axis II Slim ureteroscope is advanced to the kidney, where it delivers clear visualization of the stone, facilitating precise laser lithotripsy.

During laser stone disintegration (fragmenting or dusting) the Hoover allows for immediate removal of dust and fragments, maintaining clear visibility, and ensuring efficient evacuation of stone material.

Together, the three devices streamline the procedure by combining effective stone treatment with rapid, controlled clearance.

Best-in-Class Performance, Proven in In-Vitro Testing

Two pivotal mechanical factors determine the optimal use of Dornier Hoover FANS Ureteral Access Sheaths in flexible ureteroscopy (fURS) procedures; they are suction performance and deflection ability.

Recent peer-reviewed in-vitro studies published in the World Journal of Urology[1][2] found that the Dornier Hoover (Manufacturer: Innovex Medical Co. Ltd.) outperformed other tested devices of the same size in suction performance and delivered superior deflection for improved navigation.

These two parameters are critical for achieving high intraoperative efficiency in stone fragment clearance and for ensuring reliable access to challenging regions of the pelvicalyceal system, particularly the lower pole calyces of the kidneys.

Key competitive advantages of the Dornier Hoover and Dornier Axis II Slim include:

Best-in-class suction performance of the sheath for faster fragment removal compared to competing devices of the same size. [1]

of the sheath for faster fragment removal compared to competing devices of the same size. Best-in-class deflection for navigating difficult calyces, even with laser fiber or basket in place. [2]

for navigating difficult calyces, even with laser fiber or basket in place. 5.6 Fr. tip scope provides the ideal combination of tight ureteral access and maneuverability for reliable lower pole access.

Executive Perspective

“Dornier MedTech America has a deep understanding of urological workflows and urologists’ needs. The Dornier Hoover delivers best-in-class suction performance and Dornier Axis II Slim offers best-in-class deflection—giving urologists a proven competitive edge in the operating theater,” said Brock Faulkner, CEO, Dornier MedTech America.

“With the 5.6 Fr. tip, the Dornier Axis II Slim sets a new benchmark for ureteroscope access, and together with Dornier Thulio, these devices form the ultimate 3-in-1 integrated urology solution for advanced stone procedures.”

Availability

Dornier Hoover and Dornier Axis II Slim are now available in the United States.

Visit www.dornier.com/americas/ for more information.

Disclaimer

This announcement may contain general information about products and services. Availability, approved indications, and labelling of such product or services may vary and are subject to local regulatory approval in each respective market, and clinical performance and patient outcomes may differ across care settings and patient profiles. This announcement may also contain market position and forward-looking statements based on the current views and assumptions of the issuing entity. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors — many of which are beyond our control — that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, if any. These statements are provided on an “as-is” basis and are not guarantees of future performance. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them. No obligation is assumed to update any information in this announcement, except where mandated by applicable law.

About Dornier MedTech

Dornier MedTech is a global MedTech innovator in minimally invasive urology, with a proud legacy rooted in aerospace engineering and precision German manufacturing. A wholly owned subsidiary of Advanced MedTech Holdings (AMTH) and headquartered in Germany, Dornier pioneered extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy (ESWL) and continues to lead the urological field as a global innovator in laser technology, supported by digital tools and AI.

Driven by clinical integrity and a focused innovation pipeline, Dornier empowers healthcare professionals across the globe to deliver intelligent, precision-driven care that improves patient outcomes and enhances operational efficiency. Its flagship technologies include the Thulio® laser, and UroGPT™, the world’s first AI tool dedicated to kidney stone management for patients.