Dr. Oregonin Inc. Records Consecutive Home Shopping Sell-Outs, Accelerates Global Growth with Entry into U.S. H-Mart and BCS International

Dr. Oregonin Inc., Korean Natural Products specialist, accelerates Overseas Expansion with Entry into U.S. H-Mart and BCS International following Home Shopping Sell- Out Record

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Dr. Oregonin Inc., a venture founded by a professor from Kangwon National University—one of Korea’s top national universities—has accelerated its global growth by entering both H-MART, the largest Asian retail chain in the U.S., and BCS International Co., a major specialty distributor on the East Coast.



Dr. Oregonin

H-MART is one of the largest Asian retail chains in the United States, operating a vast network that serves a wide range of Asian consumers. BCS International Co., based in New York with a 37-year history, supplies a broad range of consumer goods and food products to approximately 3,000 supermarkets, convenience stores, and specialty shops. Through its expansion into these channels, Dr. Oregonin Inc. is broadening its U.S. distribution network for Functional cosmetics and health supplements.

Dr. Oregonin Inc. is a nature-friendly R&D company focused on developing natural resources.

As a leading manufacturer specializing in natural products, the company is dedicated to providing innovative and effective products in the wellness and beauty sectors

Professor Sun-Eun Choi, CEO of Dr. Oregonin Inc. and a faculty member in the Department of Forest Biomaterials Engineering at Kangwon National University, has dedicated more than 20 years to developing anti-aging functional biomaterials from native Korean forest resources. These technologies and products supported by scientific research have been successfully brought to market as a variety of functional products both domestically and internationally. Leveraging its expertise as a health functional food and cosmetics manufacturer, Dr. Oregonin Inc. delivers products developed through extensive, nature-based research to consumers worldwide.

In particular, the company’s flagship product, Taxifolin Shampoo (also known as Azalea Shampoo), has recently attracted strong consumers’ interest and positive market feedback. Commonly called the “Jang Min-ho Shampoo,” it achieved consecutive sell-outs on Gongyoung Home Shopping.

CEO Sun-Eun Choi is a distinguished researcher in natural products, recognized both in Korea and internationally. After joining the Graduate School of Pharmacy at Chung-Ang University as the top graduated student admitted to both medical and pharmacy school, he has dedicated over 20 years to studying functional biomaterials and single compounds from native Korean natural resources.

As a result, Dr. Oregonin Inc. has gained strong consumers’ trust on their functional products with natural ingredients that have been thoroughly studied for many years himself and admitted the efficacy through scientific experiment and human clinical test in herbal medicine. This credibility has established the company as a provider of genuine “natural products such as natural health supplement and natural cosmetics based on natural resources.

In the U.S. market, premium health supplements like Orethistle Platinum including organic milk thistle, Ore-nalthin Pro, and Muscle Power All cumin are being launched in drugstores through BCS International Co.’s distribution network, marking a rare instance where both functional cosmetics and dietary supplements successfully enter the market together.

A company, representative stated, “This achievement is the result of long-term research utilizing tree resources from the pristine forests of Gangwon Province, combined with extensive support and investment from the Korea Forest Service R&D, the Ministry of SMEs and Startups’ TIPS R&D program, the Ministry of Science and ICT, the Korea Technology Finance Corporation, the Korea SMEs and Startups Agency, the Korea Agricultural Technology Promotion Agency, Gangwon Technopark, the Small Enterprise and Market Service, and the Chuncheon Innopolis program, among others.” The company highlighted that such broad government and institutional support was enabled by the exceptional skills of Professor Sun-Eun Choi, who has been widely recognized for his expertise. In fact, his accomplishments were officially acknowledged last year when he received simultaneous Ministerial Commendations from both the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of SMEs and Startups.

Dr. Oregonin Inc. is now gaining recognition across major global distribution channels, including the United States, and is also preparing to enter Olive Young, Korea’s largest health and beauty platform. The company further stated, “This entry into the U.S. market represents an important opportunity to expand touchpoints with both domestic and international customers, and we are committed to contributing to solutions for modern health concerns such as hair loss, muscle decline, and oral health.