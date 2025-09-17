Discover your creative passion. With its 14-inch screen, lightweight design, and responsive pen performance, the new Wacom One 14 makes it easy to begin your creative journey.

TOKYO, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Wacom today announced the Wacom One 14, the latest pen display in the Wacom One Series. Designed as an inviting first step into digital creativity, the Wacom One 14 connects to a PC, Mac, or Chromebook and gives creative beginners a balance of ease, performance, and value. It is ideal for aspiring artists, hobbyists, and visual thinkers to draw, sketch, edit photos, annotate, or explore new creative possibilities.



Easy Start to Digital Creativity — Wacom Introduces the New Wacom One 14 Pen Display

A Comfortable Start to Digital Creativity

The Wacom One 14 features a 14-inch full HD IPS display with anti-glare and anti-fingerprint coating to reduce reflections on the screen, allowing users to focus on their creative work. It also uses direct bonding to minimize parallax, providing a natural, paper-like drawing feel. The larger screen gives creative beginners ample space for drawing, sketching, and illustration, while still keeping the pen display compact and lightweight at 750 grams, making it easy to carry or set up. The display ensures dependable color reproduction for artwork, photos, and practical tasks.

Wacom’s pen technology, built on more than 40 years of expertise, enables a comfortable and reliable pen experience with low latency, and natural tilt recognition—helping first-time digital creators enjoy a natural drawing experience from the start. The included Wacom One Standard Pen is battery-free, lightweight, and equipped with two customizable buttons. The Wacom One 14 is also compatible with third-party pens from trusted brands such as Staedtler, LAMY, and Dr. Grip, giving users the freedom to choose the grip and style they prefer.

Simple One-Cable Connectivity

Setup is straightforward with a single USB-C cable when the computer supports DisplayPort Alt Mode or Thunderbolt 3/4, delivering power, video, and data so users can get started quickly. For computers lacking a compatible USB-C port, the optional Wacom Converter enables connection with ports for HDMI, USB-C, and power. The Wacom One 14 works seamlessly with Windows 10 or later, macOS 13 or later, and Chromebook.

Jumpstart Your Creativity

The Wacom One 14 comes with a versatile bundle of creative apps, letting users start creating right away. Clip Studio Paint Pro, Magma, and Concepts support drawing and comics. Passpartout 2 adds a fun, interactive art experience. Foxit PDF Editor supports study, work, and everyday tasks, while Skillshare provides access to online lessons from creative professionals. Together, these tools give creative beginners and hobbyists the freedom to explore their creativity from day one.

“The Wacom One 14 is designed for people taking their first steps into digital drawing and illustration,” said Koji Yano, Senior Vice President, Creative Experience Unit at Wacom. “By combining a larger screen and trusted pen technology in a way that makes it easy for creative beginners to get started, it gives users the confidence to enjoy creating from day one.”

Availability

The Wacom One 14 will be available this fall through Wacom’s eStore and select retailers worldwide.

To learn more, visit: https://www.wacom.com/products/pen-displays/wacom-one

About Wacom

Wacom is a global leader in digital pen solutions, offering intuitive tools for writing and drawing. Our products are trusted across creative fields—from studios and classrooms to healthcare—supporting students and professionals alike. Wacom pen technologies also power many pen-enabled PCs, tablets, and phones through partnerships with top tech brands.