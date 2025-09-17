Thai Authorities Arrest Lao National, Seize Over 2,200 Rounds of Guns

On 15 September, they arrested three Lao nationals in Khon Kaen for working illegally on tourist visas during a nationwide crackdown.

In the first case, Kalasin provincial police arrested Wichai Jaichuang, 24, a resident of Khon Kaen Province, who was wanted under a Criminal Court warrant for his role in cybercrime involving the use of bank accounts and phones.

During interrogation, Wichai revealed contacts with Lao nationals to procure around 2,000 rounds of 7.62 mm AK-47 ammunition in Mukdahan Province. Acting on this information, Kalasin authorities coordinated with Mukdahan police and staged a sting operation.

There, officers intercepted Sakhone Xaiyamoungkhoun, 21, of Savannakhet Province, Laos, who was carrying a sack. He attempted to flee but was quickly apprehended.

A search revealed 2,214 rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition. Sakhone confessed that the ammunition had been supplied by a Lao man known as “Noy” and that he was tasked with delivering it to a buyer for THB 9,000 (approximately USD 283).

Authorities charged Sakhone with illegal possession of military ammunition and handed him, along with the seized evidence, over to Mukdahan investigators for legal proceedings.

On 15 September, in a separate operation in neighboring Khon Kaen Province, immigration police arrested three Lao nationals for working illegally on tourist visas.

The individuals were identified as Khongma, 30; Sisoumung, 31; and Maithai, 21. All three remain legally permitted to stay in Thailand but were found to be employed without work permits.