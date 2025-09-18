Agoda’s World Tourism Day Sale Presents Opportunities for Travel Partners

Hoteliers and accommodation partners can boost visibility and capture demand with deals up to 60% off for travelers this World Tourism Day

SINGAPORE, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Digital travel platform Agoda is calling on travel partners including, accommodation, flight and activity providers, to be a part of its upcoming World Tourism Day sale, designed to inspire travelers to explore new destinations.

With visa restrictions easing across Asia Pacific, travelers now have more opportunities than ever to explore established tourist hubs and beyond. Agoda’s latest New Horizons list showed a rise in demand for emerging cities, with destinations such as Chiayi in Taiwan, the Perhentian Islands in Malaysia, Cheongju-si in South Korea, and Siquijor Island in the Philippines ranking as the fastest growing destinations.

Timed to coincide with World Tourism Day on 27 September, the upcoming Agoda World Tourism Day Sale campaign creates the perfect moment for emerging destinations alike to attract greater attention and demand. This increased accessibility is sparking curiosity and inspiring travelers to venture beyond the usual hotspots, giving hoteliers and travel partners in these emerging destination cities a valuable chance to capture a larger share of regional tourism.

“World Tourism Day is a reminder of the need to keep travel accessible and affordable for everyone,” said Andrew Smith, Senior Vice President, Supply at Agoda. “Across Asia Pacific, accommodation searches for emerging cities now account for over 30% of overall searches in the first half of the year and they are a big part of the region’s growing tourism story.

This campaign offers hoteliers in both major hubs and emerging cities the opportunity to connect with new audiences and capture demand through Agoda’s global platform.”

Running from 24 September to 8 October, the World Tourism Day sale will offer up to 60% off hotel bookings, with special flash sales of up to 70% on 27 September and 6 October and exclusive deals on flights and activities. Agoda VIP members will receive early access to deals from 21 to 23 September.

By participating, hoteliers can tap into Agoda’s extensive global reach to increase property visibility, drive bookings from high-intent travelers, and connect with new guest segments during a key seasonal travel window. To help its partners maximize these opportunities, Agoda offers data-driven tools and insights designed to optimize performance in capturing demand.

