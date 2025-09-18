Beyond Ventures Champions HKIC’s new initiatives outlined in The Policy Address 2025

Strategic partnership with the HKIC fuels growth across biotech, hardcore and greentech sectors, reinforcing Hong Kong’s role as a super-connector and super value-adder in the global innovation landscape

HONG KONG, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Hong Kong-based venture capital firm Beyond Ventures proudly champions the Hong Kong Investment Corporation Limited (HKIC)‘s new initiatives outlined in The Policy Address 2025 and its pivotal role in driving innovation and elevating Hong Kong’s position in the global technology arena. This endorsement follows a highly productive year of strategic partnership, resulting in a number of co-investments, each contributing meaningfully to the local economy and innovation ecosystem.

Established in late 2022, the HKIC has already invested in over 130 projects, with its portfolio continuing to expand. During the challenging fundraising period of 2022/23, the HKIC provided essential capital and strategic direction. Its market-driven yet industry-focused approach centered on hardcore technology, biotech, and new energy/greentech has delivered tangible benefits and created momentum for Hong Kong’s innovation and technology sector.

The partnership between Beyond Ventures and the HKIC exemplifies this success. In just over a year, the two companies have co-invested in a number of high-potential ventures spanning their three strategic focus areas. These include Chinese tech firms establishing a presence in Hong Kong and deep-tech startups spun out from leading local universities such as The Chinese University of Hong Kong and The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. Notably, two of these companies have already submitted or are preparing to submit IPO applications to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX).

In response to the 2025 Policy Address, Beyond Ventures welcomes the HKSAR Government’s continued commitment to innovation, particularly in biotech, AI, and new energy, sectors that are the focus of the HKIC and Beyond Ventures‘ partnership. The proposed establishment of the International Clinical Trial Academy and the Hong Kong Centre for Medical Products Regulation is a timely and strategic move to strengthen the biotech ecosystem. These initiatives will help cultivate clinical trial talent and attract global pharmaceutical companies to accelerate their launch of innovative drugs in Hong Kong.

At the same time, the Government’s strong emphasis on AI, driven by the dual vision of “industries for AI” and “AI for industries” is expected to attract a new wave of startups and talent, further positioning Hong Kong as a global innovation powerhouse.

“The HKIC has proven to be a game-changer for the city’s innovation ecosystem,” remarked Mr. Lap Man, Co-founder & Managing Partner of Beyond Ventures. “Through our partnership, we have seen how strategic co-investment can accelerate growth, attract global talent, and catalyze industrial transformation. We are proud to support Hong Kong’s evolution into a Super Connector and Super Value-adder for the world’s most promising tech ventures.”

The impact of these investments goes far beyond capital. Portfolio companies are actively establishing operations in Hong Kong, recruiting local R&D talent, collaborating with local universities, and hosting industry events. Several are also preparing to launch sector-focused VC funds in Hong Kong, helping to strengthen the entire innovation value chain to facilitate the development and growth of both upstream and downstream sectors.

“The HKIC’s role as Hong Kong’s “patient capital” has been truly transformative. Our strategic partnership has enabled us to support startups that now form the backbone of Hong Kong’s innovation ecosystem. We fully endorse the HKIC’s expanded mandate, including its cross-border collaboration with the Guangdong Government to accelerate biotech development, and its forward-looking investments in frontier industries such as commercial aerospace and the space economy. Together, we are reinforcing Hong Kong’s position as a global super-connector and a powerful value-adder in the tech landscape.” Mr. Lap Man added.

Looking ahead, Beyond Ventures and the HKIC remain committed to a long-term, fruitful partnership. This collaboration will continue to focus on strengthening Hong Kong’s role in cross-border innovation and expanding its capacity as a global hub that connects international markets, delivers enterprise value, and energizes the industry.

Beyond Ventures, the Hong Kong-based venture capital firm, was co-founded by Lap Man and Marvin Hung in 2017 with the goal to revitalize and transform Hong Kong’s innovation ecosystem by being the city’s most impactful venture capital firm. The firm unites venture capital experts and local conglomerates with visionary entrepreneurs, providing start-ups with the capital and guidance they need to thrive.

The name “Beyond Ventures” originates from the popular rock-and-roll band Beyond, which emerged in early 1990s Hong Kong. Since raising its first fund in 2017, Beyond Ventures has successfully invested in and helped develop portfolio companies which include SenseTime, Smartsens, YOHO, HKTaxi (acquired by Uber in 2021), G-NiiB, a biotech spinout from the CUHK, Hongene, a global leading supplier of core raw materials for nucleic acid drugs and MingMed, an innovative biotech company specializing in the development of first-in-class drugs, among others. To date, the portfolio has produced four IPOs and two trade sales.

Beyond Ventures draws on support from well-known Hong Kong conglomerates including Hop Hing Group, Far East Consortium, Chinney Alliance Group and Chinachem Group, leading private equity firms Hony Capital and GAW Capital, Hong Kong VC firm, eGarden as well as the endowment fund of The University of Hong Kong.

