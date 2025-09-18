Kuailu Technology Launches World’s First AI Office “New Species”

Transforming the Workplace with Natural Language Interaction

SINGAPORE, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On September 17, Kuailu Technology unveiled its AI intelligent office platform, hailed by industry experts as an “office new species.” The platform marks a major shift in enterprise productivity, moving from traditional process-driven workflows to data- and AI-powered decision-making, where tools adapt to employees rather than the other way around.

At its launch, themed “Smarter Management of People, Finance and Assets, Seamless Collaboration as One”, Kuailu demonstrated how natural language interaction enables employees to complete complex tasks with a single command, significantly reducing time spent navigating multiple systems.

Addressing Everyday Workplace Challenges

Kuailu’s research identified four frequent workplace hurdles: information overload, repetitive forms, slow report generation, and fragmented data. Its AI platform provides practical solutions across six core scenarios:

Sales Acceleration: Instantly generate contracts, analyse customer data, and optimise client routes—enabling faster deal closures and higher revenue.

Smart Procurement: AI automatically compares supplier prices, delivery schedules, and performance history, giving managers clear sourcing options in seconds.

Automated Approvals: Spoken instructions such as "approve with quality check" are interpreted into workflows. The system retrieves budgets, project data, executes the approval, and notifies stakeholders—turning hours of manual work into minutes.

Agile Recruitment: HR teams can draft job descriptions, scan resumes, and shortlist candidates instantly, transforming hiring from reactive to proactive.

Financial Insights: Multi-system data is aggregated into intuitive dashboards, allowing finance teams to move from reporting to strategic advisory.

Intelligent Collaboration: AI schedules meetings, sets agendas, and generates actionable minutes, converting discussions into decisions quickly and efficiently.

Digital Twins, Organisational Impact and Security

Kuailu also introduced digital twins—AI agents simulating professional roles in sales, procurement, and R&D. These digital partners not only assist employees but also reshape organisational workflows, creating smarter, more adaptive enterprises capable of data-driven collaboration and innovation.

Enterprise-grade security includes private deployment, SSL/TLS encryption, and role-based access controls. Its low-code platform ensures flexibility: SMEs can deploy lightweight modules, while large organisations integrate complex processes without system overhaul.

“Our vision is for AI to be every enterprise’s digital partner—intuitive, secure and transformative,” said a Kuailu Technology spokesperson.

About Kuailu

Kuailu Tech is a global artificial intelligence enterprise dedicated to driving the digital and intelligent transformation of enterprise office through AI technology. Based on its self-developed large model technology, the company has created a new generation of AI office intelligent entities, with capabilities covering a full-scenario intelligent office ecosystem including AI intelligent office, AI intelligent collaboration, and AI intelligent meetings. It is a powerful management tool that helps enterprises make smart, rapid, and efficient decisions.

