Sunway Medical Centre named Top Malaysian Smart Hospital in Newsweek’s World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2026 ranking

SUNWAY CITY, Malaysia, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Sunway Medical Centre, Sunway City (SMC) has been honoured as top Malaysian hospital and debuted in the top 350 hospitals in the world, as per the latest Newsweek’s World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2026 ranking.



This is the first ever time Malaysia is featured in the prestigious list and SMC was ranked at 313th place among other prominent international hospitals globally.

The latest rankings are based on a comprehensive online survey; along with Statista Smart Hospitals Maturity Survey, and Joint Commission International (JCI) hospital accreditation.

Dato’ Lau Beng Long, President of Sunway Healthcare Group said, “We are extremely proud to be ranked among the world’s best smart hospitals. The integration of latest technologies and digitalising the medical systems are essential to enhance patient satisfaction, streamline operations, and empower our clinicians.

“With the introduction of digital and automation technologies including artificial intelligence (AI) powered systems, Sunway Healthcare Group remains committed to patient safety, data privacy, and ethical standards. This is how we will drive both growth and innovation while staying true to our mission to build a future-ready Sunway,” he said.

The latest accomplishment builds upon SMC’s recent success in Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospital 2025 ranking, where it was ranked top hospital in Malaysia and in the Top 250 hospitals in the world for two consecutive years.

As the flagship hospital of Sunway Healthcare Group, SMC is home to over 300 resident medical consultants, 80 medical specialities and 28 Centres of Excellence. Upon the completion of its sixth block – Tower F (Children’s Pavilion), SMC will have the capacity to expand to over 1,100 beds.

SMC is also proud to be the first hospital in Malaysia to achieve three major hospital-wide accreditations: Joint Commission International (JCI) Accreditation Gold Seal of Approval from United States of America; the Australian Council on Healthcare Standards (ACHS) International; and the Malaysian Society for Quality in Health (MSQH).

The rankings mark the fifth year Newsweek partnered with Statista, Inc., a prominent global market research and consumer data firm, to assess and rank the world’s best smart hospitals.