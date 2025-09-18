Xinhua Finance: Chongqing’s Intelligent Bionic Robot Competition Highlights Advances in “Evolving” Robotics

CHONGQING, China, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The 10th “Maker in China” Intelligent Bionic Robot Competition was recently held in Chongqing, bringing together dozens of robotics teams that used the event as a platform to present new products, technologies, and ideas. “This year’s competition not only featured more teams and use cases, but also showcased technologies whose stability and maturity now rival leading international offerings,” said one participant. According to industry analysts and corporate executives, this event was more than a showcase of innovation and entrepreneurship in the robotics field—it also offered a preview of the future trajectory of intelligent machines.

The competition was co-hosted by the Cybersecurity Industry Development Center of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), the Chongqing Municipal Commission of Economy and Information Technology, and the Chongqing Liangjiang New Area Administration Committee, and organized by the Industry Development and Promotion Center of MIIT. Since its launch in April, the event has attracted more than 100 corporate and maker teams. After more than three months of competition, 64 winning projects were selected, covering consumer services, healthcare, transportation, and industrial applications.

“This is our universal chassis for embodied intelligent robots. Its strength lies in its ability to move autonomously in complex environments, while maintaining high stability under heat, bright light, noise, and heavy dust, materially improving operational efficiency,” said a representative from Kantu Wujie (Beijing) Robot Co., Ltd. At the event, the company’s team demonstrated its embodied-intelligence platform, drawing strong interest from participants. According to the team leader, the product will undergo further refinement for demanding operating conditions, with broader prospects in intelligent logistics, specialized tasks, and smart manufacturing.

The finals also featured a series of live demonstrations, including bionic ground mobility, humanoid and embodied-intelligence roadshows, robotic surgery trials, humanoid robot handling, automated EV charging, and power grid inspection simulations.

Ultimately, technological breakthroughs must convert into commercial use, while adoption depends on collaboration across the value chain. Chongqing is working to build a National Science and Technology Innovation Center and has rolled out a set of policies to advance embodied intelligence, including the “Policy Measures to Support the Development of the Embodied Intelligent Robot Industry in Chongqing.” These initiatives have attracted a growing cluster of robotics ventures to the city.