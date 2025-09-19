NANNING, China, Sept. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — This is a report from china-asean-media.com.



2025 China-ASEAN Expo Green and Low-Carbon Exhibition Unfolds in Nanning, China

From September 17 to 21, 2025, the Green and Low-Carbon Exhibition of the China-ASEAN Expo was spectacularly held in Nanning, China. Under the theme of “Empowering Green Development with Digital Intelligence, Building a Low-Carbon Future for China and ASEAN,” this exhibition formed a cornerstone of the 22nd China-ASEAN Expo. The event drew 28 leading domestic and international participants—including government agencies, renowned enterprises, and prestigious academic institutions such as Guangxi Environmental Protection Group, Germany’s PST Company, Thailand’s Royal Water Company, and Malaysia’s Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman—who not only reached cooperation intentions but also formalized agreements on-site.

As the sixth consecutive year that Guangxi Environmental Protection Group has hosted this international environmental showcase, the 2025 edition unveiled pioneering models of “Business Synergy” and “Integrated Exhibition,” featuring a one-stop “Water, Soil, Solid Waste, Air, and Energy” solution platform. Infused with cutting-edge technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT), the exhibition presented over a hundred products and more than 70 breakthrough technologies. Highlights included the AI-powered Smart Safe Electricity Platform, the China-ASEAN Building Energy Consumption and Carbon Emission Smart Monitoring Platform, the Guangxi Hazardous Waste Management Platform, and the AI-driven Wind Turbine Inspection Robot—heralding an unprecedented leap in AI-enabled green and low-carbon innovation.

During the exhibition, the “Green Pact” China-ASEAN Environmental Protection Volunteer Service Project mobilized nearly 200 volunteers to participate in environmental advocacy, logistics support, and visitor guidance, serving nearly one million online and on-site attendees. This initiative not only exemplified a deep commitment to ecological civilization but also showcased the collaborative spirit between China and ASEAN nations in advancing a sustainable, low-carbon future.