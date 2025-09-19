ALLSWIFIT Introduces StediBase, SwiftPlush and ActiveAiry: Performance Sneakers Built for Everyday Life

From hands-free slip-ons to feather-light performance, ALLSWIFIT’s expanded lineup delivers comfort and style for every stride.

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — ALLSWIFIT, NORTIV 8’s performance-driven footwear line that’s trusted by over 3 million movers and loved by more than 10,000 fitness pros and stylists, and ranked Top 2 in US Amazon’s Walking Shoes category, is redefining what everyday sneakers can do with the launch of StediBase and MoveSlide. Engineered for runners, walkers, and modern commuters, these new designs combine advanced cushioning, lightweight construction, and all-day stability to keep up with life in motion. Alongside the brand’s iconic classics—SwiftPlush, ActiveFloat, Allswift 2.0 and ActiveBreeze —the expanded ALLSWIFIT collection proves that high-performance sneakers can deliver comfort, style, and innovation without a premium price tag.



New Launches

StediBase For Men & Women – The Invisible Stability Behind Every Step

Engineered to combine plush cushioning with invisible stability, StediBase redefines what a stability shoe can be. A wide, full-contact base and integrated TPU stabilizer deliver structure without bulk, while a 56% rebound EVA midsole ensures soft, fatigue-fighting comfort for long days on the move. Breathable mesh construction and a slip-on design bring a modern, versatile edge, making it equally suited for endurance shifts, casual runs, or daily commutes. Designed for those who demand support without sacrificing style or comfort, StediBase proves stability can be sleek, seamless, and all-day ready.

MoveSlide For Women – High-Bounce Cushioning for Nonstop Days

MoveSlide is built for those who need maximum cushioning, energy, and stability in every step. Its innovative hollowed midsole delivers high-bounce responsiveness, absorbing impact and reducing fatigue during long runs, walks, or all-day wear. The elevated heel-to-toe drop creates a smooth, rolling stride, while the durable, non-slip rubber outsole ensures rock-solid traction on any surface. A breathable mesh upper with supportive overlays keeps feet cool and secure, and reflective accents enhance visibility for early-morning or evening activity. Designed for high-intensity movement and long-lasting comfort, MoveSlide stands apart as the ultimate performance sneaker for active lifestyles.

ActiveAiry For Men & Women – Next-Level Breathability and Cushioning

ActiveAiry isn’t just designed to move—it’s built to breathe. Its dual-layer airy mesh upper delivers a tested airflow rate of 82.3 mg/(cm²•h), far exceeding industry benchmarks to keep feet cool and dry even during long shifts or light runs. A high-rebound EVA midsole (57% rebound) softens every landing while adding a springy lift, reducing fatigue over time. The integrated TPU stabilizer and geometric outsole provide confident traction and smooth transitions, while the sweat-wicking cotton insole enhances dryness and comfort. Lightweight, breathable, and exceptionally cushioned, ActiveAiry redefines all-day wear—whether it’s a morning city jog, an afternoon commute, or a weekend adventure.

Iconic Classics

SwiftPlush For Men & Women – Effortless Slip-On Performance

SwiftPlush is the ultimate choice for movers who value responsive comfort and hassle-free wear. Ideal for busy commuters, active parents, and anyone constantly on the go, its high-rebound EVA midsole and high-density foam insole cushion every step while returning energy stride after stride. The slip-on design with no-tie laces and an out-turned collar makes it effortless to put on, while an X-shaped TPU plate and geometric outsole deliver rock-solid stability for workouts, errands, or long shifts. Lightweight and breathable, SwiftPlush keeps feet cool, supported, and comfortable all day, making it the perfect combination of convenience, comfort, and performance.

ActiveFloat For Men & Women – The Ultimate in All-Day Ultra Comfort

ActiveFloat is engineered for anyone who demands maximum comfort, performance, and reliability from their sneakers. Perfect for commuters, busy professionals, and active lifestyles, its high-rebound EVA midsole delivers a springy, cushioned ride that absorbs impact and reduces knee strain, while the slip-resistant rubber outsole ensures confident traction on streets, trails, or office floors. TPU reinforcements provide extra stability, and the breathable knit mesh upper keeps feet cool and energized all day. Lightweight yet remarkably durable, ActiveFloat isn’t just a sneaker—it’s a performance powerhouse designed to carry you through every step of your day without compromise.

Allswift 2.0 For Men & Women – Built for Long Walks and Lasting Comfort

Allswift 2.0 is the walking essential for those who spend hours on their feet and refuse to compromise on comfort. Its shock-absorbing EVA midsole and soft insole reduce pressure on joints, while the X-shaped TPU anti-torsion plate provides confident stability. A layered mesh upper with Lycra lining offers breathable, skin-friendly comfort, and slip-on elastic laces simplify wear. Finished with a durable slip-resistant outsole, Allswift 2.0 is crafted for extended walks, commutes, and everyday reliability.

ActiveBreeze For Men & Women – Airy Comfort for Warm Days

ActiveBreeze is the breathable, go-anywhere option for everyday wear. Ideal for casual walkers, active city dwellers, and weekend explorers, its cushioned EVA midsole and lightweight mesh upper keep feet cool and comfortable, while a slip-resistant outsole provides secure traction. Reflective 3M details enhance visibility during early morning or evening outings, making it perfect for all-day activities. Minimalist yet stylish, ActiveBreeze delivers breathable comfort, dependable grip, and effortless versatility wherever life takes you.

Performance Without the Premium Price

From the effortless slip-on SwiftPlush to the feather-light ActiveAiry and the trusted classics that complete the collection, ALLSWIFIT proves that innovative cushioning, breathable comfort, and ergonomic stability don’t need to come with luxury price tags. By combining modern athletic design with everyday practicality, the lineup empowers wearers to move confidently through every part of their day without compromise.

Explore the Full Lineup

SwiftPlush, ActiveAiry, ActiveFloat, Allswift 2.0, ActiveBreeze, and MoveSlide are available now on Amazon and through the official website.

