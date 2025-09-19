Antengene to Present Latest Preclinical Results from ATG-201 (CD19xCD3 TCE) at ACR 2025

SHANGHAI and HONG KONG, Sept. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Antengene Corporation Limited (“Antengene“, SEHK: 6996.HK), a leading innovative, commercial-stage global biotech company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class and/or best-in-class medicines for hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, today announced that it will release the latest preclinical data of ATG-201 (CD19 x CD3 TCE) in Poster Presentations at the 2025 American College of Rheumatology (ACR) Annual Meeting, taking place from October 24th to October 29th in Chicago, IL, the United States.

AnTenGagerTM is Antengene’s proprietary TCE 2.0 platform featuring “2+1” bivalent binding for low-expressing targets, steric hindrance masking, and proprietary CD3 sequences with fast on/off kinetics to minimize cytokine release syndrome (CRS) and enhance efficacy. These characteristics support the platform’s broad applicability across autoimmune diseases, solid tumors and hematological malignancies indications. ATG-201 is a novel “2+1” CD19-targeted T-cell engager developed on the AnTenGagerTM TCE platform for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. ATG-201 is poised to enter clinical development in Q4 2025.

Details of the Poster Presentations:

ATG-201（CD19 x CD3 TCE）

Title: ATG-201, a Novel Steric Hindrance-based Masking CD19xCD3 T-cell Engager (TCE) for the Treatment of B Cell-related Autoimmune Diseases

Abstract Number: 0001

Session: (0001–0018) B Cell Biology & Targets in Autoimmune & Inflammatory Disease Poster I

Date: Sunday, October 26

Time: 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM (Central Time)

00:30 AM – 02:30 AM, October 27 (Beijing Time)

About Antengene

Antengene Corporation Limited (“Antengene“, SEHK: 6996.HK) is a global, R&D-driven, commercial-stage biotech company focused on developing first-in-class/best-in-class therapeutics for diseases with significant unmet medical needs. Its pipeline spans from preclinical to commercial stages and includes several in-house discovered programs, including ATG-022 (CLDN18.2 ADC), ATG-037 (oral CD73 inhibitor), ATG-101 (PD-L1 × 4-1BB bispecific antibody), ATG-031 (CD24-targeting macrophage activator), and ATG-042 (oral PRMT5-MTA inhibitor).

Antengene has also developed AnTenGager™, a proprietary T cell engager 2.0 platform featuring “2+1” bivalent binding for low-expressing targets, steric hindrance masking, and proprietary CD3 sequences with fast on/off kinetics to minimize cytokine release syndrome (CRS) and enhance efficacy. These characteristics support the platform’s broad applicability across autoimmune disease, solid tumors and hematological malignancies indications.

To date, Antengene has obtained 31 investigational new drug (IND) approvals in the U.S. and Asia, and submitted new drug applications (NDAs) in 11 Asia Pacific markets. Its lead commercial asset, XPOVIO® (selinexor), is approved in Mainland of China, Taiwan China, Hong Kong China, Macau China, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and Australia, and has been included in the national insurance schemes in five of these markets (Mainland of China, Taiwan China, Australia, South Korea and Singapore).

Forward-looking statements

