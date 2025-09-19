BOE IPC 2025 kicks off, highlighting the power of AI in revitalizing industries

BEIJING, Sept. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The BOE Innovation Partner Conference 2025 (BOE IPC 2025) opened in Zhongguancun Innovation Center of Beijing on September 11, with the theme of “Empower IoT with Display, AI Ignites the Future.” As the eighth edition of the grand gathering of global display and IoT ecosystem partners, BOE IPC 2025 follows the previous format of IPC Week. There will be over a dozen forums in particular fields, the Investor Event, the Esports Festival, and the joint innovation exhibition with its partners. A variety of first-in-class products will be unveiled at the event, presenting BOE as a market-oriented, international, and professional company.

At this year’s IPC, BOE brings over 200 cutting-edge display technologies empowered by its three technology brands, with a heavy focus on AI-enabled smart display products. The ADS Pro exhibition zone features a range of globally launched innovative products characterized by ultimate image quality and high levels of intelligence, which have been widely applied in various fields. The 110-inch UB Cell 4.0 TV powered by ADS Pro boasts an ultra-high ambient contrast ratio and adopts the circularly polarized light, anti-glare, and other eye care technologies to offer strong protection for the eyes. The 31.5-inch 8K 240Hz UB Cell monitor leverages the pioneering oxide technology to achieve both ultra-high refresh rates and HDR600 support, setting the pace in professional display. In addition, BOE showcases a variety of trendsetting eye-friendly products, such as the ambient light sensing (ALS) display armed with its natural light display technology, eye-friendly tablet, and circularly polarized gaming monitor.

In the f-OLED exhibition zone, BOE showcases groundbreaking technologies like OLED LTPO, Tandem, and COE, as well as trend-setting foldable products. The world’s first 17-inch rollable portable device and AI Musephere redefine the boundaries of human-machine interaction with innovative forms. The new LTPO Plus display product supports 1–240Hz dynamic refresh rates and features extremely smooth display effects, ultra-low power consumption, and effective eye care, setting new benchmarks for high-end screens.

In the α-MLED exhibition zone, BOE’s new BYH Ultra P0.9 MLED product has a staggering ambient contrast ratio of 20,000:1 at 10 lux, giving users a cinema-like experience. The new-generation COG P0.9 display product stands out with multiple advantages like premium image quality, ultra-high brightness, an ultra-thin design, a super-flat surface, eye care, and seamless splicing. The display module is just 6mm thick and weighs only 12kg/m2, representing a 25% reduction in weight compared to traditional products.

BOE IPC 2025 provides a snapshot of the display giant’s state-of-the-art technologies in LCD, OLED, MLED, and other segments. Plus, BOE joins hands with a dozen well-known companies like Skyworth, Lenovo, Redmagic, and E Ink to present a variety of smart devices armed with BOE’s cutting-edge technologies, offering a glimpse into the “Powered by BOE” innovation ecosystem. Going forward, BOE will continue working with its global ecosystem partners to expand and reshape smart scenarios in various sectors and provide superior products and services for global partners.