Cocodp Becomes Bigo Live’s First U.S. Top-Up Partner, Bringing Seamless Local Payment Options

HONG KONG, Sept. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Cocodp, a leading global platform for interactive entertainment top-ups, today announced a strategic partnership with Bigo Live, becoming the platform’s first third-party top-up provider in the United States. This collaboration equips Bigo Live with one-stop localized payment options for its North American expansion and marks a significant step forward in Cocodp’s worldwide growth strategy.

Through this partnership, U.S. users of Bigo Live can enjoy faster, more convenient payments, with transactions processed almost instantly via Cocodp’s API-powered direct top-up service. With advanced security protocols and comprehensive risk-control measures, Cocodp ensures every payment is safe and reliable, so users can top up with confidence.

“We’re honored to be Bigo Live’s first U.S. launch partner!” said Parman, Director of Operations at Cocodp. “The Americas already make up 35% of our global business (Q2 2025 company financials). It’s our biggest market outside the Asia-Pacific region. And our mission is to help entertainment companies like Bigo expand into new markets and grow net revenue by 15%–30%.“

Platform advantages

Cocodp’s edge comes from its full-service capabilities and strong operational data. Leveraging the global payment technology of its parent company, Telomere, the platform supports over 150 local payment methods, including Brazil’s PIX and the Philippines’ GCash, and serves more than 180 countries. Cocodp also holds local payment licenses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, and Central Asia and works with leading influencers in 30+ markets to grow its user base and boost adoption. The company currently handles over USD 5 million in transactions each month, with Bigo Live alone expected to contribute more than USD 1.4 million monthly.

Partnership Opportunities

Cocodp has established partnerships with leading gaming companies, including Moonton, Giant Network, and 7Road. The company is now inviting developers, publishers, and platforms worldwide to explore new collaboration opportunities. These include API integration, redemption code programs, and joint marketing to help partners reach more users and grow faster. Interested parties can learn more by visiting Cocodp’s website or contacting the business development team directly at letica@cocodp.com or support@cocodp.com.

About Cocodp

Cocodp is a global platform for interactive entertainment top-ups, serving consumers and businesses in over 180 countries. By combining local payment channels with tailored services and marketing, Cocodp provides one-stop solutions that help gaming and entertainment companies expand into new markets and increase revenue.