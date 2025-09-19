DREAMCELL®, Engineered by DSC® Sponsors First-Ever Sketchbattle SNKR, the “Fight Club of Design” for Sneaker Creatives

DSC is Proud to Continue to Support the Next Generation in Footwear Design

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — DSC®, a global leader in high-performance foam innovation and designer of DREAMCELL® and DURAPONTEX® insoles, is proud to sponsor the first-ever Sketchbattle SNKR on September 19, 2025. The live sneaker design competition brings the energy of Detroit’s legendary design battles to the footwear industry for the very first time.



DREAMCELL®, engineered by DSC® sponsors the first-ever Sketchbattle SNKR, known as the “Fight Club of Design” for sneaker creatives on September 19, 2025.

Billed as the “Fight Club of Design,” Sketchbattle is a high-energy competition where student and professional designers from across backgrounds and experience levels go head-to-head in live footwear sketching rounds. Competitors battle the clock in front of a crowd of 600+ designers, creatives, and title sponsors including DSC®, Nike, Jordan, and Converse, among others. With industry judges, live DJs, and a high-energy atmosphere, Sketchbattle SNKR is more than a competition—it’s a real-time disruptive hiring engine where new talent is discovered, recruited, and celebrated.

“DSC® is thrilled to be part of the very first sneaker-focused Sketchbattle,” said Mei-Fen Wei, Chief Operating Officer of DSC®. “Just as DSC pushes the boundaries of insole innovation, Sketchbattle challenges designers to push creative limits in real time. Supporting young designers has always been a priority for us, and we’re proud to stand alongside this movement that gives them a stage, access, and a career pathway.”

Founded by designer and educator Brook Banham, Sketchbattle was created to celebrate Detroit’s rich history in automotive design. Now, with the debut of Sketchbattle SNKR, the platform expands to a sneaker face off— bringing cultural and industry connections across the global footwear community, to come together to create and engage in a dynamic, friendly rivalry.

“This is a dream years in the making,” said Brook, founder of Sketchbattle. “We’ve seen Sketchbattle change lives in automotive design—talent discovered on this stage goes on to work at the biggest brands in the world. To now bring that same platform to sneakers, with the support of leaders like DREAMCELL®, Engineered by DSC®, opens up incredible opportunities for the next generation of designers.”

DSC’s sponsorship of Sketchbattle SNKR builds on its ongoing commitment to supporting the next generation in nurturing design talent and access. The company first connected with Brook through his role as a professor at the College for Creative Studies (CCS), where DSC® has sponsored a design sprint program for the past several years in support of young designers in both the industry and the community.

This year’s event will feature three awards: Sketchbattle Champion, People’s Choice, and the Darby Jean Award. Named in honor of Sketchbattle’s first female Sketchbattle Champion in 2015, the Darby Jean Award shines a spotlight on women designers underrepresented in the industry, by recognizing and celebrating their talent and contributions.

Sketchbattle SNKR hopes to expand to key sneaker cities like Portland, Boston, and Los Angeles. The inaugural Detroit event marks the beginning of a new chapter where sneaker design takes center stage, and DSC® is proud to help lead the charge.

About DSC

For 80 years since its founding in 1945, Dahsheng Company (DSC®) has been a leader in foam innovation for the sports industries. Known for its premium comfort and performance foam DREAMCELL® and DURAPONTEX®, DSC® partners with top brands and footwear manufacturers worldwide. By advancing innovation and pushing the limits of foam manufacturing, DSC® is dedicated to creating eco-friendly and advanced foam solutions that set new standards in the industry.

Visit www.dahsheng.com to learn more about DSC® and its commitment to sustainability and eco-innovation.

About Sketchbattle

Known as the “Fight Club of Design”, Sketchbattle is a live design competition that brings together students, professionals, and industry leaders for high-energy battles where creativity meets opportunity. Founded in Detroit, Sketchbattle has become a disruptive platform for discovering and hiring design talent, transforming the way the industry connects with the next generation of creatives. Visit www.sketchbattles.com for more information.

Media Contact:

Erin Patterson

t: +1-323-422-0274

e: erin.patterson@writetheskycomms.com